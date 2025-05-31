



USC remained warm on the recruitment path on Friday by landing an obligation of five -star prospect Mark Bowman. Bowman, who ranks as the No. 1 Tight end in the nationis the second five star to join the top of USC in the top of 2026 in the month of May. He follows five-star attacking Tackle and IMG Academy product Keenyi Pepe, who promised to the Trojans on 1 May. The 6-foot-4.5, 225-pound Bowman chose USC above reported offers from 31 other programs, including Oregon, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. He paid an unofficial visit to USC in March and is planned to be in Los Angeles for an officer on 6 June. Bowman, who plays at Mater Dei High School, is also the number 3 prospect in the state of California. He is the first top-five-in-state product that during the 2026 cycle to the Trojans Bing and, according to his 247Sports Scouting report, it cannot be long before he has an impact as soon as it reaches the campus: Bowman recently ranged again from the class '27 in the class of '26. Has the chance to end as the highest rated tight end to come from California in the last decade and has signed the comparisons of Brock Bowers since his first year. After he has seen him in action for the last two seasons, the comparison looks valid. At 6-4, 225 pounds, Bowman moves around like a recipient with a ton of muscle twitches and change direction. Has great hands and shows the opportunity to make play on the field. Can become vertical and runs well after the catch. Already an advanced route buyer and a dominant Runblocker that shows the opportunity to take an opposite line lacker or defensive back off the field. Has a rare combination of size, skill, athletics and toughness and is one of the few players that you can study and really have trouble finding a perceptible weakness in his game. Assuming he will remain healthy, it will be a surprise if Bowman is not an immediate impact player and potential three and outside college player. New GM makes a difference for USC USC made a major change in January when the General Director Chad Bowden from Notre Dame rented. The addition of Bowden already pays great dividends for the Trojan horses. He has emphasized that the area around the USC campus is locked. With Bowman in the boat, six of USC's eight highest ranked commits high school football in the state of California play. The Trojan horses keep commitments of eight prospects in California that explain four or five stars. “Their new general manager, Chad Bowden, has come out and said he thinks this harvest of 2026 is probably the best harvest of players in South California in the last two decades,” 247Sports National Scouting analyst Greg Biggins told CBS Sports in March. “I did not investigate that exact claim, but I think this is probably one of the better years for talent in South California in a while.” That is why USC, who has seen a strong recruitment in recent years, is in good condition to end the 2026 cycle with a top 10-class and probably in the upper half of that projection-in 247Sports' Team compiled recruitment ranking. USC is not ready in the Golden State. The Trojan horses are the current 247Sports Crystal Ball Favorite for five-star Quarterback Ryder Lyons, the top player of California and the number 4 signal caller in 2026. USC will also organize five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, the number 2 outlook in the state of California, for an official visit.

