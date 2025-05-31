Sports
Tennis Best bets for Saturday 31 May
2025 Roland Garros Best bets for Saturday 31 May
The second major of the tennis season 2025 is here. The top players in the world are in Paris, France for the 2025 French open in the next two weeks, and the action in Roland Garros should be great to check. I will post best bets every day during the tournament, so vsin is the place to be if you like gambling on tennis. If you are not yet a subscriber, I would recommend becoming a VSIN Pro soon. I constantly give analysis of all largest events, and this is the best time of the year for this sport.
I would also like to propose strongly to check the Pro Picks page during the day. That is where Gill Alexander will post his French open best bets. Gill is doing great to handle tennis A figuresWhat is a staple of our live vsin programming. Although I try to write down as many of my plays as possible, I occasionally add things to that page during the day. That is also where I post plays for smaller ATP and WTA events, and my challenger level plays exclusively live on that page.
With all this out of the way, let's go on Saturday 31 May in a few French open picks for day 7.
2025 Record: 717-697-1 (+21.83 units)
Joao Fonseca vs. Jack Draper
Fonseca has since generated a serious buzz in Paris. The 18-year-old earned a dominant 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the first round, and he succeeded it with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round. Fonseca now comes in the third round without having dropped a set, but his game is certainly a bit tuned from his first game to his second.
Herbert is a difficult veteran who does damage as a serve-and-volley player, but he should not have been able to keep things so tight against Fonseca. I know that I sprinkled something on the Frenchman to win a set, but I did not expect him to go three sets without being blown away in at least one of them. I also did not expect that he would be as successful as a returner.
Between one action against Herbert and the Drie-Match Losing Streak Fonseca was on the way to Roland Garros, it is just difficult to place too much stock in what he did against Hurkacz. I know that Fonseca has the potential to be great on clay, but he handed in some guys on this surface. And for the first time all year, the Brazilian goes opposite a top five player on the dirt.
Draper may not be known as a clay court player, but he reached the final in Madrid and the semi-final in Rome. He is now 11-5 on the dirt in the past 52 weeks and he happened to win a title at Indian Wells. That is a hard court event that plays as a clay court event. Draper was also confronted with Fonseca on that tournament and the teenager beat 6-4, 6-0 in the desert.
There are reasons to believe that Fonseca will be a more difficult match for Draper on Clay, because this is the best surface of the Brazilian. He goes better here, he returns better here and his heavy foundations are more effective here. But Draper is the better return between the two, and that was a huge difference maker at the BNP Paribas open. And I think the large, heavy forehand of Draper allows him to push Fonseca and control rallies.
The only real concern here is that Draper played a physical game of four set against Gael Monfils in the last round, and it went well in the evening. So this will be a quick change for the Brit. But Draper has done a lot of work on his fitness and conditioning, and it is not as if Fonseca is a proven best-of-five athlete.
Bet: Draper -1.5 sets (+102)
Cameron Norrie vs. Jacob Fearnley
Eventually I hit FearNley to beat Ugo Humbert, because the Frenchman had to retire in the second set. However, that is not the way you want to win, and I was also nervous about the way that match was on my way before Humbert was injured. It really seemed that the Frenchman started to get some grip in the second set, and Fearnley also started to see tired. That was about considering how early it was in the game, and the factors in my thinking in this battle for the British.
If FearNley's legs are a question mark, Norrie will exploit it. The Southpaw is one of the best grinding machines in this sport, and his five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev was a good memory of that. Norrie was once the eighth player in the world and he achieved a lot in this sport. The 29-year-old has just had a few years, but he has found something lately. Norrie has been 13-6 since the start of the Clay-Court season, and he has since wins Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac. Norrie has also won more than 60% of his clay matches in his career, and he has always been productive on the dirt.
Norrie is simply incredibly dangerous as a clay-court, and I think he will be very successful to let the Fearnley be in the game again. Norrie's great Lefty Forehand should also be a real weapon in this competition, because he has a great control of that shot and makes his top spider jump it off the field.
I also like that there is a bit of a big brother to feel versus small brothers here. Just like FearNley, Norrie is a British player who played College Tennis at TCU. He wants to go outside and puncture him.
Betting: Norrie ML (-123-1.5 units)
Sofia Kenin vs. Madison Keys
Kenin has put together a beautiful clay court, because she is 9-4 on the surface and she won a set in three of the four losses. If she plays well, she is an absolute nightmare of an opponent. Kenin can occasionally give her opponents -free points with a bad portion and sloppy footwork, but she can also overwhelm opponents with her scandalous ball that stands out. Well, at Roland Garros it is a little easier for her to put her feet and tear her foundations. And although her serve becomes a little easier to return, the clay also makes her a more dangerous returner. And in general I just love her opportunities to make keys to work for this victory as this year's Australian Open Champion wins at all.
When Kenin is on the point with her shot, Keys simply does not have the wheels to consistently follow shots. Although Keys won in Melbourne, she has not looked so dominant since then. She suffered from a disappointing straight loss against Alexandra Eala in Miami and another non-competitive loss for Anna Kalinskaya in Charleston. There will be clearly very good days of the 30-year-old, but there are also some bad ones.
Kenin is also just much better than her ranking suggests. She is a former world no. 4 that the Australian Open won in 2020 and made the French open final later that year. Nobody wants to see her in a draw, and she is no worse than keys when it comes to the power.
Bet: Kenin +1.5 sets (-125-1.5 units) & Kenin ML ( +220-0.5 units)
