Darche makes first movements, re -signing Palmieri, Boqvist





Twenty -four hours ago Mathieu Darche was not ready to shake hands and taking photos after his introductory press conference. 24 hours ahead and he has signed two contracts. Kyle Palmieri drew an extension of two years at $ 4.75 a year, while Adam Boqvist signed An extension of a year at $ 850,000. Palmieri's contract Has a full no-trade clause for the year one and a 16-team no-trade for year two. Boqvist closes what his qualifying offer would have been, a shadow of more than $ 800k. For Palmieri, the number will be under his current cap hit, perhaps around Jason Zucker's two-year-old, $ 4.75 million a year extension. Palmieri scored 24 goals and 48 points last season and played consistent top-six minutes and a role in the Power Play. Head coach Patrick Roy called him an alternative captain after the Brock Nelson team had traded. Yesterday otherwise Lee spoke about how much he wanted to see Palmieri linger: “Of course it would be great. Look, you can't just replace someone like Kyle from the sky, and I know what he means for this team. I also know what he means for me as a friend and teammate. Kyle is a great player and played in this competition for a long time to play the game. Many boys in that room and a great leader. The captain of the islanders got his wish less than 24 hours later. Boqvist scored two goals and eight points in 17 games with the islanders, including three power play points. The former eighth General Pick arrived on January 31 and Paste Roy's system pretty well. He could stand in line this season for a strongly extensive role.

