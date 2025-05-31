Sports
Why the best recipients of Notre Dame Football can be more productive in 2025
Why the best recipients of Notre Dame Football can be more productive in 2025
South Bend, Ind. Jaden Greathouse Finished Notre Ladies 2024 season looks like a number 1 wide receiver.
He even ended his second year that all recipients of Notre Ladies led in receptions for the season. But 42 catches for 592 yards and four touchdowns are not associated with a go-to receiver in modern university football.
Greathouse only succeeded in achieving those figures by gathering 13 receptions for 233 Yards and three touchdowns in the last two games of the season a win of 27-24 Penn State In the semi-final of the Football College Playoff and a loss of 34-23 Ohio State In the CFP National Championship Game. Greathouse was only 12 catches in the previous seven games for the Irish, which illustrates how inconsistent his production was last season.
Subscribe to Within ND Sports To stay up to date with Notre Dame Athletics
More content
Greathouse, who has switched his sweater number from 19 to 1 before last season, has to develop a better report with the one who will be Notre Ladies who will start with Quarterback next season. Greathouse started decently last season with eight catches for 67 yards in the first two games, but he was not a big centerpiece for Quarterback Riley Leonard.
The 6-foot-1, 210 pound Greathouse caught more than one pass in just eight of 16 games, but he is not only in the fault for his mostly quiet season.
What Riley and what we learned by the end of that season is that if Jaden Greathouse is covered one-on-one, he is not covered, notre Dame Head Coach said Marcus Freeman. Throw him the ball. He can make some catches that some people would assume that he is covered. We must trust him.
He is not always going to avoid everyone. He will not be wide open. If he is one on one, give him a chance. Because he is going to play more than not.
According to Pro Football Focus, GreatHouse Four out of five disputed goals that make their way in the last two games of the season. He ended with the best disputed catch percentage of Notre Dames at 84.6% (11-of-13) among players with more than one disputed target. Only one FBS -wide receiver had a better match of the Charlottes match Sean BrownS 91.7% with at least 10 disputed goals last season.
The Irish are convinced that Greathouse, who caught 18 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns as a first -year student and arrived in Notre Dame, ranged by rivals such as the number 17 wide receiver and no. 107 in the 2023 class, where he had left last season.
Keep seeing the height of Jaden, because he is a mill, Freeman said. He is a man who is obsessed with improvement. He starts his third year. Gosh the time flies. He just gets better. He is a playmaker for us.
Participate in the conversation The Insider Lounge Notice board
Click here to subscribe to Within ND Sports On YouTube
Notre Dame turned to the transfer portal for broad receiver help again this season outside the season. Pick up last offseasons Beaux Collins (41 catches, 490 yards and 3 touchdowns), Kris Mitchell (22-224-2) and Jayden Harrison (19-211-1) produced 82 catches for 925 yards and six touchdowns. This year Two-man Portal Trek van Wisconsins Will Pauling and Virginias Maleachi -fields Can be more productive. Pauling caught a career-best 74 passes for 837 Yards and six touchdowns in 2023 before he returned to 42 receptions for 407 Yards and three touchdowns last season. Fields was consistently productive each of the past two seasons with 58 catches for 811 Yards and five touchdowns in 2023 and 55 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.
Pauling joined the Notre Dames program in January, but his start with the Irish was delayed by an operation to repair the fifth midfoot in the right foot. Yet Pauling recovered to practice at different levels in the spring and was healthy enough to play in the Blue-Gold game on April 12.
The thing I respect about Will is the way he practiced, Freeman said. When he was there in practice, he practiced at a different pace and at a different effort level than what I have seen in the past.
What will that do? Increase the boys around him. I love guys who practice hard, and he is one of those guys. He is a playmaker. He can play. He experienced. What I like more than whatever is his effort. The way he plays with effort. He is cool. You don't always say that about wideouts difficult. He is cool.
Fields, who finally participated in the program in June after graduating on Virginia in May, was not only productive, but also stable for Virginia last season. He only dropped two passes, per pff, at 94 goals. Fields caught four passes for 81 Yards in Virginias 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on November 16, but that was not what Freemans Eye caught when he recently held the game again.
First, Freeman noted that Fields had a fairly good arm on an attempt to pass to tight end Dakota Twitty That was broken up by Irish defensive back Rod heard II About 25 meters Downfield. Secondly, Freeman noted that Fields was repeatedly used as a blocker on the point of attack on screen games.
That tells me what kind of football player you are: tough, grim, high effort and you are proud of blocking, Freeman said. Everyone knows that he is a game check like a wideout. You put it at the border and say: okay, let's go.
Do you want to play me man-to-man? Or are you going to play zone on me? If you are going to play man-to-man, we believe we can win. That is what I see when I watch Malachi Fields on film. But more than that now I have an even greater respect because of how they used it.
When Greathouse, Pauling and Fields all achieve expectations in the 2025 season, New Starting Quarterback Kenny Minchey or CJ Carr Will have a considerable debut season.
———————————————————————————————-
Talk to Fans of Notre Dame The Insider Lounge.
Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports Podcast on Apple Podcasts” Spotify” Soundcloud” Podbean or Pocket Casts.
Subscribe to the Within ND Sports Channel On YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @insidendsports” @Ehansennd And @Tjamennd.
Like us on Facebook: Within ND Sports
Follow us on Instagram: @insidendsports
|
Sources
2/ https://notredame.rivals.com/news/why-notre-dame-football-s-top-receivers-can-be-more-productive-in-2025
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4 to remember from the federal thrust of application of Trump's law to DC while its emergency order expires
- Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes in the United Kingdom to Trump Ally and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
- Gang Solo is accused of being behind the demonstration of Jakarta Ricuh, the loyalist of Jokowi made a strike declaration: Okezone News
- Bad rabbit concerts in the United States have stopped. Here is why
- Fantasy Football Matchup Rankings Week 2 | Schedule
- Crowds rush to flee the scene after Charlie Kirk fatally shot on Utah college campus. #BBCNews
- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun warns us against attempts to dissuade her by Taiwan
- Charlie Kirk died at 31, says Donald Trump
- Trump changes your tone, says that India Trade Deal “ No difficulty '' and impatiently awaits discussions with the “very good friend” PM Modi Modi
- Four deaths, including two children attempting to cross the waterway to the UK for the last 24 hours | Immigration and asylum
- Historian responds to Trump defense department
- Imran's nephew, Hassan Niazi, moves the LHC against the court martial