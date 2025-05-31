Why the best recipients of Notre Dame Football can be more productive in 2025

Notre Dame Wide Receiver Jaden Greathouse catches one of his two touchdowns in the loss of January against Ohio State in the National Championship. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-Imagnen Images)

South Bend, Ind. Jaden Greathouse Finished Notre Ladies 2024 season looks like a number 1 wide receiver. He even ended his second year that all recipients of Notre Ladies led in receptions for the season. But 42 catches for 592 yards and four touchdowns are not associated with a go-to receiver in modern university football. Greathouse only succeeded in achieving those figures by gathering 13 receptions for 233 Yards and three touchdowns in the last two games of the season a win of 27-24 Penn State In the semi-final of the Football College Playoff and a loss of 34-23 Ohio State In the CFP National Championship Game. Greathouse was only 12 catches in the previous seven games for the Irish, which illustrates how inconsistent his production was last season. Subscribe to Within ND Sports To stay up to date with Notre Dame Athletics

CLICK HERE to register!

More content

Greathouse, who has switched his sweater number from 19 to 1 before last season, has to develop a better report with the one who will be Notre Ladies who will start with Quarterback next season. Greathouse started decently last season with eight catches for 67 yards in the first two games, but he was not a big centerpiece for Quarterback Riley Leonard. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound Greathouse caught more than one pass in just eight of 16 games, but he is not only in the fault for his mostly quiet season. What Riley and what we learned by the end of that season is that if Jaden Greathouse is covered one-on-one, he is not covered, notre Dame Head Coach said Marcus Freeman. Throw him the ball. He can make some catches that some people would assume that he is covered. We must trust him. He is not always going to avoid everyone. He will not be wide open. If he is one on one, give him a chance. Because he is going to play more than not. According to Pro Football Focus, GreatHouse Four out of five disputed goals that make their way in the last two games of the season. He ended with the best disputed catch percentage of Notre Dames at 84.6% (11-of-13) among players with more than one disputed target. Only one FBS -wide receiver had a better match of the Charlottes match Sean BrownS 91.7% with at least 10 disputed goals last season. The Irish are convinced that Greathouse, who caught 18 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns as a first -year student and arrived in Notre Dame, ranged by rivals such as the number 17 wide receiver and no. 107 in the 2023 class, where he had left last season. Keep seeing the height of Jaden, because he is a mill, Freeman said. He is a man who is obsessed with improvement. He starts his third year. Gosh the time flies. He just gets better. He is a playmaker for us. Participate in the conversation The Insider Lounge Notice board

Click here to subscribe to Within ND Sports On YouTube Notre Dame turned to the transfer portal for broad receiver help again this season outside the season. Pick up last offseasons Beaux Collins (41 catches, 490 yards and 3 touchdowns), Kris Mitchell (22-224-2) and Jayden Harrison (19-211-1) produced 82 catches for 925 yards and six touchdowns. This year Two-man Portal Trek van Wisconsins Will Pauling and Virginias Maleachi -fields Can be more productive. Pauling caught a career-best 74 passes for 837 Yards and six touchdowns in 2023 before he returned to 42 receptions for 407 Yards and three touchdowns last season. Fields was consistently productive each of the past two seasons with 58 catches for 811 Yards and five touchdowns in 2023 and 55 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Pauling joined the Notre Dames program in January, but his start with the Irish was delayed by an operation to repair the fifth midfoot in the right foot. Yet Pauling recovered to practice at different levels in the spring and was healthy enough to play in the Blue-Gold game on April 12. The thing I respect about Will is the way he practiced, Freeman said. When he was there in practice, he practiced at a different pace and at a different effort level than what I have seen in the past. What will that do? Increase the boys around him. I love guys who practice hard, and he is one of those guys. He is a playmaker. He can play. He experienced. What I like more than whatever is his effort. The way he plays with effort. He is cool. You don't always say that about wideouts difficult. He is cool. Fields, who finally participated in the program in June after graduating on Virginia in May, was not only productive, but also stable for Virginia last season. He only dropped two passes, per pff, at 94 goals. Fields caught four passes for 81 Yards in Virginias 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on November 16, but that was not what Freemans Eye caught when he recently held the game again. First, Freeman noted that Fields had a fairly good arm on an attempt to pass to tight end Dakota Twitty That was broken up by Irish defensive back Rod heard II About 25 meters Downfield. Secondly, Freeman noted that Fields was repeatedly used as a blocker on the point of attack on screen games. That tells me what kind of football player you are: tough, grim, high effort and you are proud of blocking, Freeman said. Everyone knows that he is a game check like a wideout. You put it at the border and say: okay, let's go. Do you want to play me man-to-man? Or are you going to play zone on me? If you are going to play man-to-man, we believe we can win. That is what I see when I watch Malachi Fields on film. But more than that now I have an even greater respect because of how they used it. When Greathouse, Pauling and Fields all achieve expectations in the 2025 season, New Starting Quarterback Kenny Minchey or CJ Carr Will have a considerable debut season.