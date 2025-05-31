



Columbia, SC – South Carolina Ladies Tennis Head Coach Kevin Epley announced a new addition to the coaching staff on Friday afternoon. Former tennis coach in Florida Jeremy Bayon is assumed as the associated head coach of the program. Coach Jeremy Bayon brings a wealth of sec experience and a talent for building champions to South Carolina, Epley said. With a last four run, several top 10 seasons in Florida and a track record of developing all-Americans, his expertise is unparalleled. Jeremys possibility to elevate players will ignite our program and bring the GameCocks to new heights. Bayon spent a combined 11 years with the Gators, but his most recent term of office lasted two years. He was appointed assistant coach of the Womens Program in 2023 before he was promoted to head coach the following year. During his two -year -old Stint, the program saw a winning record for both seasons, an ITA Regional Championship title in Doubles and an NCAA Individual Semi -Finals Championship appear in Dubbel. Prior to his time in GaineSville, the St. Etienne, French resident, spent two years in Georgia Southern as the head coach of Mens from 2021 to 2023, where he led the team to a 15-8 record during his first season. Bayon played a role as an assistant coach of the Womens program in Nebraska from 2019 to 2021, so that the team immediately influenced the team when he helped them a record of 11-4 before the season was eventually demolished because of COVID in 2020. Bayon was two athletes who received recognition from the conference during his second season. Kristina Novak was first named first team All-Big Ten Team in her career, while Maja Makoric earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. During his second season, the Huskers saw a record of 11-6. Before his time of the Huskers staff, Bayon had short stints at Iupui (2018-19) and Butler (2015-17), with a role of assistant coach for the women's programs at both schools. Bayon's first stop at Florida was as an assistant coach of Mens Program from 2003 to 2012. He helped the Gators to a last four appearance in 2005 and two sec touring titles in 2005 and 2011. The team was also consistently ranked under the top programs in the nation if the Orange & Blue kept eight of his nine. During his time in this role, he helped produce a total of 15 all-Americans and three SEC players of the year. Bayon also has experience with coaching at youth level, founded the Junior Elite Tennis Academy in 2015 and works for three years as director of Academy and head coach. In addition, he served as director of tennis in the Five Seasons Family Sports Club in 2017 and coached powerful juniors in the Indianapolis Racquet Club in 2018. In addition to coaching experience in the SEC, Bayon also has an extensive playing experience because he is a four-year-old letter man for Mississippi State (1997-2000). While he was a bulldog, the team made four consecutive NCAA appearances, including a program Best National Half -Final in 1998. Bayons Name is everywhere in the record book because he is in the top 10 for 11 different career gain categories. He is number 2 for career dual match victories (120-55) and no. 3 for career dual match Doubles Wins (57-32). He kept national rankings in both singles and double for a majority of his collegial career, reached highlights of No. 43 in Singles and No. 6 in double. Bayon ended his career in a high tone and qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship its last year. He also made an NCAA performance in the Doubles championship in 1998 alongside his partner Simon Larose. Follow GameCocksonline.com or the team on social media (@Gamecockwtnis) for the latest tennis data from South Carolina, keep game -pitchesonline.com.

