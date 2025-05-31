Carter Hart is confronted with questions from Crown at Hockey Sexual Assault Trial





Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence. London, Ont. Carter Hart testified on Friday during the process of five former Nhlers who were accused of a sexual attack in 2018 that he agreed to what was going on in a room in the Delta Amouries Hotel in the early hours of 19 June 2018, was fun and exciting. In his second day in the stands, Hart, 26, responded to interrogation by assistant -crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham about why he sent an SMS message to World Junior teammate Dante Fabbro who read to room 209. (Fabbro is not accused of a misconduct.) I suggest that you would not try to get him in the room, unless you liked it was fun and exciting, Cunningham said. Did you find it fun and exciting in the room? The boys in the room were essentially as if they could not believe that their happiness, Cunningham went on. Here was a naked woman who performed sexual acts for everyone who wanted it. It was not a shock and horror. I was 19. I thought it was pretty cool, Hart replied. During her interrogation, Cunningham repeatedly challenged Harts from those events from that night because of the amount of alcohol he had consumed, saying that at one point Harts memories would explain less than half the amount of time he was in the Chamber. But Hart said that, although he was very drunk, he did not remember anything else that they happened to EM, and that is how the complainant is known for a ban on publication to her name. I don't think anyone would have done something to hurt her, Hart said. I think if something happened that she didn't want, I would have put an end to it. Other guys would have. I would not have stayed in the room for that long. EM previously testified in the process that she was beaten on the buttocks during the night, the crown of which Dillon Dube was being done. EM also testified that Cal Foote did the splits over her while he was naked. Hart, who was in the room, claimed that he did not see Dube beating the woman and that Foote was dressed when he did the splits. From your perspective there is nothing special about seeing a fully dressed man that everyone already knows can do the splits, the splits, right? Said Cunningham. What would be more exciting would be to see a man without pants on the splits directly above EMS face. Do you disagree that that would be more exciting? That's pretty weird, said Hart. Well, all night was weird, wasn't it? Early Cunningham. Hart agreed with Cunningham when she suggested that he did not feel that things got out of hand at any time during the hour or so in the room, and that EM had agreed to the sexual act she performed on him. He also agreed with Cunningham that the players in the group chat started on 26 June 2018, tried to get on the same page about what they are going to say that happened in the room. He said he was mainly busy falling Afoul from Hockey Canada, which had strict rules to bring women back to hotel rooms. Michael McLeod is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dube, Foote, Alex Furenton and Hart are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges. The process will continue next week, his seventh, with more witnesses that are called by the defense. Comments If you or someone you know must be supported, those in Canada can find provincial centers, crisis lines and services here. For readers in the United States you can find a list of sources and references for survivors and their loved ones here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/carter-hart-faces-questions-from-crown-at-hockey-sexual-assault-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos