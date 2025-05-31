Penn State Football loses an important employee of the field at the NFL





An important and long member of the Penn State Football Support staff leaves the Nittany Lions for a job in the NFL. Destiny Rodriguez, who is with the program for two different stints and the most recently since 2018, takes a job at the New York Jets. The PSU alum has been head coach James Franklins director of external operations since 2022. She previously worked in the programs for recruiting programs. @Coachjfranklin gave me the opportunity to learn, grow and be part of a family, wrote Rodriguez on social media. There are not enough words to express how grateful I am, or how much love I have for the Franklins and this team. But I am excited to take the next step in my journey and to become a member of the New York Jets! Rodriguez had several tasks behind the scenes within the program. They include, but were hardly limited to, at Franklin at public events and the contact person between the team and a variety of staff from the university and athletic department. Franklin Even proposed At one point she treated his social media during the season. Penn State is currently looking for a new director of external football operations. According to a vacancyThe new recruitment will have the following responsibilities: Help the Staff Chef and director of the football administration with various regular season, post season and Bowl travel responsibilities and the management and implementation of special projects such as assigned by De Staff Chef or Main Football Coach Develop, lead, manage, evaluate and provide semester figures for four operational interns Guide the main football coach to speaking events that can be used to recruit supporters and obtain donations Supervise the creative design process, since it relates to construction, graphic images, clothing/licenses, travel to success presentations and social media Act as the football programs that occur for: strategic communication (media visits and press release, quotes, etc.); Creative services (planning and approval of football and approval); Media and video productions (approval and ideas from football video); Penn State Sports Properties (football sponsor filling); Alumni Association; Marketing (Football Marketing Plan, Gameday Environment, etc.) Plan, organize and perform the special events Penn State offseason staff changes While the departure of Tom Allen and hiring Jim Knowles was the most controversial staff change of the 2025 Penn State outside of season, it is hardly the only one. Here is an overview: Jajuan Seider left for Notre Dame. Penn State made Stan Drayton his new running backs coach. Offensive line analyst Frank Leonard retired Penn State hired Andrew Jackson and letterman Greg Gattuso as analysts who focus on the line of defense Knowles brought two former colleagues, Shane Elkus and Brent Zdebski, with him in analyst roles Special team analyst Keith Bruno left the lions after the spring ball. Allen Tucker replaced him Nittany Lion Letterman Aeneas Hawkins is the new assistant director of player development & income exchange strategy. Former Penn State Quarterback Trace McSorley is back as the Assistant -Quarterbacks coach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/news/penn-state-football-is-losing-a-key-off-field-staff-member-to-the-nfl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos