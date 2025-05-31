The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Division II Mens Team, Singles and doubled national rankings and regional rankings before 30 May 2025.

For more information about how these automated rankings are calculated, go to our ITA rangers explained page that provides information about the algorithm and other factors used to determine this national team ranking.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the administrative body of College Tennis, which supervises men and women Varsity Tennis at all levels NCAA Divisions I, II and III, Naia and Junior/Community College.