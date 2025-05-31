Crown Lawyer presses Carter Hart on the efforts of players to keep her in the room

London, Ont. Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham Grilled Friday Carter Hart about the steps he and others took to keep Em, the complainant in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial, in the hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018, suggesting that the players wanted to have the party because they had fun and the situation and the situation had fun and the situation and the situation and the situation.

Hart is one of the five players accused of the sexual abuse of EM, who said she was being demolished, humiliated, spit and beaten while she was put under pressure to perform sexual acts on players for several hours in a London, hotel room, hotel room while the players in the city in June 2018. Canadian World Juniors championship.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote are each accused of sexual violence. All five players do not argue in the process, which is now in the sixth week.

Cunningham repeatedly resisted that Hart Dante Fabbro sent an SMS at 3:27 am and send him a message to come to 209. Hart had previously testified that em repeatedly asked players to have sex with her, became irritated when they did not do it and threatened to leave as a result. Hart testified earlier that players were shocked by how ahead she was and describing events that took place as weird and uncomfortable.

If Hart wanted her to leave, Cunningham said, only he had to do, just let her go without saying anything or doing something.

But I will suggest that you and some other boys in the room actually take affirming steps to keep her in the room, she said.

I don't think so, said Hart. No.

Well, you just agree that you tried to enter Dante Fabbro to get into the room to have sex with her, so sanding residence, Cunningham said.

Hart repeated that em for boys asked to have sex with her.

I knew that Dante was another single man in the team, he said. And the only guys involved with her that night were, I believe, all single.

Cunningham said that even if heart believed she wanted sex with them, he didn't have to go with it.

You have not been invested personally to see her what she wants, right? Early Cunningham.

Hart agreed.

So I will suggest that you must feel that there was something for you, for you to find another man who is willing to have sex with her, Cunningham said.

When Hart could not remember what he felt, Cunningham continued to spoil him about why he gave up or a woman who was a stranger to him, wanted sex with other men and why he took steps to get someone else into the room to have sex with her.

I don't know why, Hart said.

I'm going to imagine it is because you wanted to maintain the party, Cunningham said.

Maybe Hart replied.

You wanted to keep her there and do sexual things because it was fun for you, Cunningham said.

Yes, Hart said. I mean, she kept asking to get guys and have sex with her several times all night.

Cunningham showed Hart one of the two videos that were taken from Em that night, none of which said he remembered he remembered. She showed the video to the heart, which shows that they were sitting on the floor, smiling and wiping her eyes (em has testified that she had no reminder that both videos were being filmed). That video, filmed at 3:25 am, was then shown again. Before he did this, Cunningham asked Heart to listen to what is being said at the start of the video in the background.

Cunningham then asks if he can hear someone say, I get fabbs. I get fabbs. Hart said he did that and identified the voice as his.

Cunningham then asked Heart about why he would text Fabbro two minutes later to tell him to come to the hotel room if he found the situation uncomfortable or weird, as he has testified before.

So you wanted your friend Dante Fabbro to come in and experience the awkwardness? Early Cunningham.

Hart repeated that Fabbro was single and that he does not remember how he felt.

Cunningham suggested that the men in the room felt uncomfortable and did not feel shock or horror, but rather pretends that they could not believe that their happiness had a naked woman who performed sexual acts on someone she wants.

Yes, I mean for myself, I was 19, heart agreed. I thought it was quite cool.

Before he showed the videos, Cunningham asked why someone should ever film videos, one in which she answers, she is ok when he is asked and another in which she says it was all consensual whether there was any doubts about whether what happened was consensual. Hart pushed back and said that many professional athletes have done things before.

During her cross -hearing on Friday, Cunningham spent a lot of time exploring the gaps in Hart's Memory, which she proposed more than half the time he was in the room; Hart has previously testified that he spent about an hour in the room before he left.

She also pointed to inconsistencies in his testimony and suggested that he was not truthful about certain things he said he could not remember.

Cunningham suggested that he remembered, but chose not to call McLeod as someone who encouraged him to receive oral sex (he said he remembers other players you did it. You could not remember who said it) that he remembered but not called what player he made eye contact while receiving oral sex.

Cunningham also argued that the nature of Foote that the splits made about em was an attempt to make an attempt to cover the genitals of a person in someone's face or mouth, despite heart statements that it was not inherent sexual in nature. Hart testified earlier that Foote was completely dressed, did not make any physical contact with EM and that EM laughed afterwards.

Cunningham also wondered if he could reliably remember whether he was acting in a way that was consistent with his testimony.

Hart testified on Thursday and said he was excited and was open to the possibility of going on a three -way McLeod and remembered that he received oral sex from EM.

Hart said he did not remember Dub that he played with a golf club or performed a fake putt near EM while she was on the ground, but admitted that it could have caused him worries. Hart said he didn't know if Hed considered it disrespectful.

He also said he did not remember Dub she hit the buttocks; Others have testified that he is doing this. Hart agreed that such an interaction could also have been disrespectful, if it hurt or that she was not in order.

In messages that sent heart to a group cat in which his teammates were involved after they heard that Hockey Canada was investigating the incident, he asked if the police were investigating. Cunningham suggested that it was because he was worried about whether EM had agreed to everything that happened in the hotel room.

Hart also texted his teammates: to be honest, boys, nobody has done anything wrong. As if we got permission for everything she did. She was the one who begged to put boys on her.

Cunningham wondered how the heart knew that every action was consensual, after he testified in court that the only sexual act he noticed that night was the oral sexual em on him.

Hart said he knew that Furenton had consensual sex with EM in the bathroom, but Cunningham argued that Hed only accepted that.

So if you say we have received permission for everything she did, you don't really know that that is true, right? she said.

No, I know where, argued heart, adding that he knew things unfolded.

You believed it was true, but you didn't know it was true, Cunningham said.

I thought it was true, Hart, and pauted for a moment. It's true.

Hart testified that the only things he heard them say of a sexual nature, were someone who came for me and if no one will come, I will just leave.

Cunningham suggested that Hart believed that by saying those things, it essentially agreed with every sexual act with every man in the room.

I thought it seemed like she agreed to people, yes, Hart said. She gave that offer to everyone in the room.

Cunningham pressed Hart further:

You agreed that the moment you put your penis in her mouth, you didn't really hear her offering oral sex, she said.

At that time she had offered someone to her, Hart replied.

Right, and stopping your penis in her mouth is not her fingering, Cunningham said. Is it?

Cunningham noticed that heart asked, can I get a blowie? While em was naked in a room with at least eight men. Hart repeated that he responded to what EM had asked, but did not feel comfortable with vaginal sex with her.

Cunningham pushed back.

She never offered you oral sex, you asked for it, Cunningham said. Right?

I asked in answer, Hart said. Yes.

Hart's cross -hearing ended with that. The process will resume Monday.

AthleticsS Dan Robson has contributed remotely from Toronto.

(Bests of Carter Hart Op the witness stand of Alexandra Newbould / The Canadian Press via AP)