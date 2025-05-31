Blackhawks Draft Profiles: Caleb Desnoyers

Today's design of Blackhawks will take out our view of the possible selections for the third overall choice of the NHL entry storage. Our sixth and last profile for No. 3 is in the middle Caleb Desnoyers. If you have enjoyed these profiles, don't worry, we will concentrate on the 25one General choice with our next batch.

Story about the tape

Date of birth: April 11, 2007

Place of birth: St. Hyacinthe, QC

Position: middle

Scheuten: Left

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 172 pounds

2024-25 Team: Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Caleb Desnoyers is another player whose stock rose as the season progressed. He was a very productive player who showed off his elite playing skills and high hockey IQ on a nightly basis. He scored 35 goals and 84 points in 56 games in the regular season. Desnoyers continued his success with nine goals and 30 points in 19 play -off games while the Wildcats won the QMJHL championship. However, he became meaningless in the last three games of the QMJHL final and all three onions at the Memorial Cup.

On 6-foot-2, Desnoyers needs the frame that the Blackhawks need in the middle. It is clear that he has to fill it in, but there is enough time for that. His playing skills rose him on the draft signs. There is no pass that he cannot make, because he is always looking for his teammates in areas with a high over -days. Desnoyers has a bad habit of trusting his passing skill too much. He often tries to take risks that lead to sales, but the skill is there.

While Desnoyers Shot is not the most powerful in the design class, it is effective. He had a 19.8 shooting percentage during the regular season and 18.3 in the play -offs. That is a crazy percentage to maintain a full season, but he did.

Desnoyers plays well in all three zones. He is more than capable of transition through the neutral zone, and he is difficult to get rid of the puck. Although he still needs a few pounds, he is still good with his body. He wins more one-on-one fighting than he loses, is strong along the shelves and will start contact.

What experts say

He is a large center with space to add muscles, and love him as a projectable 2C that plays a smart, detailed, well -completed two -way game with good skill and balance. He is now firmly in the top five conversation for NHL clubs, and although he does not have the skill or skating of Misa or Hagens, if he can add a little more pace, he will have a long career as an important center that contributes to winning good teams. Scott Wheeler, The Athletics

An adept passer and a very smart attacking zone player who also initiates contacts and initiates it remarkably well, desnoyers fills most boxes when it comes to what NHL teams are looking for in a center. He is sold for us because this two-way force does not really follow, because he is often not as involved as he could be in the defensive zone, and we also do not think that the skill level is at a top 10 level. SMAHT Scouting

Non-decreasing competing, high-quality skills and lots of physical growth potential, Desnoyers make a mainstay in the top five. Sam Cosentino, Sportnet

Blackhawks Fit

The Blackhawks can certainly use a player like Desnoyers. However, I pause with a player with such a high shooting percentage. If they have selected the fifth or sixth, I would like to take it with me. Taking Desnoyers on the third general triggers, however Kirby roof PTSD. It feels like a Stan Bowman Smartest-Guy-in-the-Room relocation. I am disappointed as players like James Hagens” Porter Martoneor Anton Frondell are passed on at that location.

Video room

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWVGCVSZFQY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=677O9o9-9-fgs

