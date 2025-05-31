Sports
Match Preview: Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws
Lancashire Lightning V Nottinghamshire Outlaws
Vitality Blast, North Group
Saturday 31 May 2025, 4 p.m. – Emirates Old Trafford
The first double header day of the summer in Emirates Old Trafford sees the lightning tackle the outlaws after the Thunder -women take on the fire of the afternoon.
This fixture is part of a hectic start of the explosion for Lancashires men, the second of three games in four days.
Intermediate head coach Steven Croft supervised a moral boosting of the opening evening at home, by seven points, about Worcestershire Rapids last night. Nottinghamshire starts their campaign at home at Birmingham Bears at Trent Bridge tonight.
What that is the result of that collision, coach Peter Moores and co will land in a floating mood in Manchester.
They are at the top of the Rothesay County Championship Division One table halfway through the campaign in the campaign with four of their opening seven games.
This is the second part of a T20 Double header day – which has a theme as the very first pride of the club – at Emirates Old Trafford, with Lancashire Thunder first against De Blaze at 12.00 in their Vitality Blast Womens opener. Thunder is in a floating mood after claiming the Vitality County T20 Cup title earlier this week.
Opposition
Captain by experienced T20 gun for Hire Joe Clarke, Nottinghamshire are two-time winners in this format that will be triumphed in 2017 and again in 2020.
Six times on Finals Day, but the Outlaws were unusually poor last year and ended the bottom of the North Group table.
Wicketkeeper-Batter Clarke, a fixed value around global domestic competitions, will have faith in 2025 in 2025, especially in view of the current mood around Trent Bridge.
There is no Alex Hales this season after he moved to Dubai, but Peter Moores went for two experienced heads on the overseas front in all -rounders Moises Henriques and Daniel Sams from both sides of the Sydney Big Bash Divide.
Sams has made waves for the Thunder, while Henriques is a title -winning captain of the Sixers. Sams has spent with Essex in recent seasons, but he knows Trent Bridge well as a rockets player in the hundred. Henriques previously represented Surrey Pre-Covid.
Clarke was their leading Run scorer with 306 points last season, while England Pacer Olly Stone was their leading Wicket Taker with 14. But there is a danger that he could miss the entire tournament because of an injury.
As much as the focus will be on extra experience, England will hope to kick Freddie McCann after they have impressed Red-Ball Cricket.
He made 48 opening the batting on the T20 debut against Yorkshire in Headingley last July when the Outlaws that ended campaign with a comfort win.
Opposition player to watch
Australian Batting all-rounder Moises Henriques closes 300 career performances in T20 Cricket.
He is 18 removed, so he will not fully reach that milestone during his summer with Nottts – even if they go completely. But he will bring runs, maybe wickets with his useful seaters and valuable leadership experience.
At the age of 38, Henriques was born in Portugal but closed 44 times in all formats for Australia. He scored more than 5,000 points in T20 Cricket.
He led the Sydney Sixers twice to the Big Bash League title and has appeared more performances than anyone else in that specific competition. Only three players have scored more points than he did.
He is a right -handed person who just knows how he can get the job done in every situation. He is a stylish batter with a lot of power.
Previous meeting
Lancashire completed the Blast Double over Nottinghamshire last summer.
At the beginning of June they won six wickets in Trent Bridge and successfully hunting 154 behind thanks to a solid 64 of the Opening of Slagman and Kapitein Keaton Jennings.
Back in Emirates Old Trafford at the end of July, the Lightning won again to confirm the qualification for the quarterfinals.
It was a hammering – through eight wickets who haunt 132 with more than five remains.
Notts were limited to 131-7, because Luke Wood claimed an excellent 3-23 of four overs to have taken the new ball. Lyndon James made a middle order 51 out of 38 balls for the visitors, but it was not nearly enough to threaten a victory.
In response, from 14-1, England duo Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone shared a sizzling 112-run partnership to ice cream.
Salt top scord with 70 out of 42 balls with five sixes and Livingstone did not finish 54 from 37 with three sixes.
What they said
Steven Croft enjoys the prospect of Lancashires hectic start of these seasons Vitality Blast, saying: I think it is probably the best way and what we needed at the moment.
Lightning started a winning start against the Worcestershire Rapids last night.
They are now confronted with Nottinghamshire tomorrow before they tackle Durham on Sunday at the Banks Homes Riverside.
Then they return to Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday to face Leicestershire Foxes.
On Saturday, a really tough match against a good opposition, said the interim head coach of the provinces. And on the road on Sunday.
I think it's the best time, three games in four days. They come thick and fast, and hopefully we will come to an early role.
Croft took the reins of Dale Berkenstein on Wednesday after the South African had left.
A winner of the district championship as a player in 2011, he was also captain of the Lightning Side who won the explosion in 2015 – their only title in this format.
It would be something for the inhabitant of Blackpool if he won this competition as a captain and then again as a coach. Although there is clearly a lot of water to go under the bridge before that happens.
I hope so, he smiled.
“We have faith in these players and we led the players to do it.
Just get a few victories under our belts, and then you start to play a role in this competition.
They are someone as soon as you leave the group. That is the most important goal to get out of the group and take it well one day for once.
How Stat
Last year was the fourth time that Lancashire has completed the explosion of the seasons about Nottinghamshire, who reached it earlier in 2008, 2009 and 2022.
|
