Confused about the playoff of the College Football Auto-Bid debat? Look at the Champions League

The English Premier League entered the last day of the season with a unique kind of drama that might soon find its way to University Football.

The first place was decided a month ago and the group of clubs that was relegated to the second -class League had already been established. Last Saturday Dished intrigues who would be eligible for the Champions League, with five teams fighting for three non -ced places.

Commitment like this could be the future of University Football if Big ten Commissioner Tony Petitti gets his wish.

A few years ago I spoke with AthleticsS European football writers about how university football looked more like their sport than the NFL. It stays true today. Teams don't make players; They recruit and sign them. Large teams take players from small teams. Teams are specifically rooted in their community and cannot move. And rumbling over a super league face pushback while the sport -rich and most powerful organizations solidify their place at the top without a formal escape from the current structure.

The parable between the two sports can soon include the championship tournament. When colleague Stewart Mandel notes that no large American sport guarantees more automatic playoff places for certain groups than university football, he is equal. But the emphasis is on American.

The UEFA Champions League, which will hold its final on Saturday when Inter Milan adopts Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, issues an uneven number of automatic bids to every domestic competition of the country. There will be 82 teams in 53 European countries in next year's tournament. The top five competitions are guaranteed four places. The sixth competition gets three, the seventh to 15th ranked competitions get two and everyone else gets one.

The ranking of those football competitions is determined by a formula that calculates how good teams from that competition performed European competitions in the previous seasons, and the bids that were made to each country are determined by the rankings of the domestic competition.

This is essentially what the BIG ten has proposed (and the SEC has not yet been pushed back) for the next round of the expansion of the play of the University Football, only with fewer competitions and the prayer allocations locked up for conferences. The proposed 4-4-2-2 split of automatic qualifications (AQs) under Power 4 roughly reflects the competitions after the decade of the play-off participation.

The idea that (football competitions) understand it, they do not have a commission that determines that Stricklin, athletic director of Florida, said this week. They have been able to allocate those opportunities objectively, through results and their classification. I think there is something we can learn from, and that is where the AQ conversation connects.

Whether you like anything of this idea is a separate question, but the big dozens of CFP idea is partially rooted in what happens about the pond.

By driving the plan, the idea is that the rankings for the regular season will determine who makes the field instead of a human committee. In particular, the SEC has publicly interviewed the CFP committee, although the SEC and BIG have collected many more bids from that group than other competitions.

There are some clear differences between the models. Champions League rounds are played in the regular season of domestic competitions, with clubs that qualified in the previous year, but possibly bring different gratings to the tournament. College Footballs Tournament takes place immediately after the regular season.

Even the concept of a play-in tournament, which the Big Ten and SEC considered to set up the conference championship weekend and to sell it to a broadcaster for more TV money, has a parallel in Europe.

In the second competition of England, the first and second place teams are guaranteed promotion to the Premier League. Teams No. 3 to 6 have a play -off to determine who gets the last place. A top-six finish in the regular season gives you the chance to reach promotion. Other countries and levels have similar formats.

Under the idea of ​​the big dozens, an Iowa team that went 8-4 in the regular season last year without shooting AP Top 25 victories in the play-off because it finished in sixth place in the conference.

Although the Champions League has the most viewed sports final in the world, it is also not immune to the demands of the richest teams. It made Constant Tweaks and last year last year added two large places for the top two competitions, another measure to avert a separate Super League.

As a result, England received five car bids this year instead of four. (The EPL received six because Tottenham Hotspur won the Europa League, which is equivalent to European Soccers NIT and offers an automatic offer of the Champions League for the winner.)

In contrast to university sports, however, European football fans have more power due to protest. The Super League presented in 2021 would have replaced the Champions League with a tournament that guaranteed stains for 15 of the most prestigious football teams and some extra large places.

But it was the fans of those teams, especially in England, who rebelled against the idea. The supporters who would have seen more major international games and more TV money for their high-profile clubs, went on the street instead, put banners on their stadiums and met the idea.

As much as money had taken over the sport, it could not apologize for a completely naked cue handle. The allure of regionality and concern about the domestic competitions still meant something. Players and government officials also expressed themselves against the idea and the Super League collapsed while teams for the pressure.

That did not happen in America. Sports fans of college are blindly due to various re -combine of the conference, seeing age -old rivalry or being left behind. Many fans are not completely happy with the resulting new order, even some who have landed in a more financially valuable conference. Some politicians have spoken, but nobody has done anything.

Now fans will probably have to prepare for four different CFP formats in four years, including a switch to the straight sowing before 2025, before the 2026 format also turns out to be.

No university sport or large American sport guarantees several bids for a division (or conference) in its late season. But the largest sports tournament in the world is. The two most powerful conferences can soon try to force a model that seems unfair to many College Football Diehards, but that it sounds very well known for international football fans.

AthleticsS Seth Emerson has contributed reporting.

(Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty images)