Welcome to the Suzanne-Lenglen court, the French Open Amfitheater of Hemel en Hell at Roland Garros

Roland Garros, Paris debilitating back pain has a new remedy: 10,000 people who sing your name in songs before they deliver a perfect representation of the La Marseillaise. To make it work, it must be managed in the fifth set of a five -hour tennis match, in one specific court.

Welcome to the Suzanne lenglen court in Roland Garros. If you are a French tennis player, it is heaven. If you are a different tennis player, such as Jaume Munar from Spain, whose brain that finally filtered of 10,000 choir to get a Manke Arthur Fils and his sick back over the finish line, it is hell, a maelstrom of fear. Every medicine has a side effect.

Ici Paris? Fils asked the French believers, when former player Marion Bartoli placed a microphone on his lips in the middle of the court in the afterglow of a resurrection, measured by a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 0-6, 6-4 Scoreline.

It can't be anywhere else. Sand into the world and it is impossible to find fans of birthplace, just like the French on a court like Suzanne lenglen. It may not have the wide open Majesty of Court Philippe-Chatrier, with that La Victoire apartment Au Plus Opinitre quote on the edge of the upper deck. But, as Axioma goes, if the victory is among the most persistent, the French De Vibes belongs to Suzanne lenglen.

Based on the daily schedule, it is clear that organizers recognize the increase in a partisan crowd can offer their players, and the damage it can cause to an opponent. The tournament did not respond to a message that was looking for commentary about whether this is a strategy or not. Fils is the project this year. He is the rising star of French Herentennis, a 20-year-old dynamo with film star Charisma who is already the world no. 14.

Until this year he had to win another competition at the French Open. Twice he had played his first round match at the third court, Simonne-Mathieu, a jewel box of an arena in the middle of a garden and covered by a greenhouse, and defeated. Fils owns that his mind can drift during a competition and occasionally lose his focus and his grit when competitions start to slip away.

Simonne-Mathieu has to burn elegance. It is just not a boiler, as Fils has learned quickly. He opened on Lenglen on Monday and had another performance on Thursday afternoon where the seats hug the court, where the fans know that they can scramble an opponents like a chef who clambers an egg.

Have they ever had to cook for Fils against Munar.

After winning the first two sets in Tiebreaks, Fils fell from a cliff, struggled with his Balky back and cramps. In his press conference, he said that the back pain has been with him since his childhood. Find out how to manage a work in progress.

He received treatment of the field during a medical time -out and then tried to survive as slowly as possible until the painkillers started. All the tension of the first two sets and all those songs from Arrrthur, Arrrthur disappeared in the air when he lost 12 of the next 14 games.

But then he exhausted the fifth set, won the first point with his characteristic power and exploded Lenglen. Then he won three more, and that was a competition, and the kettle was on the fire again and Munar was the frog in a cold pot that brought to the heat.

Fils hit back after Munar broke him to get a lead that would not let this crowd suffocate and then played an extraordinary match on 4-4 in which he missed two routine overhead costs but missed a cavalcade of Forehand winners. All their efforts, fils and the fans who turn into one, culminated in that Marseillaise who held the game when Munar had to stay in the game 4-5.



The Suzanne-Lenglen-Mermany was the difference for an injured fils against Munar. (Burak Akbulut / Anadolu via Getty images)

Imagine that moment of French challenges in Humphrey Bogarts Ricks American Cafe in Casablanca, only a thousand times louder. The referee of the chair did not try to calm them down. Then the Lenglen -he played his joker.

A double error from Munar at 0-30 brought an eruption of cheers. But instead of roaring and pulling a silent vous flat out of the referee, the crowd started a hissing shhhhhhh that rolled and rolled and rolled. Munar begged the referee of the chair. Munar argued for fils. Fils shrugged.

Three points later Fils Munars desperately released a drop -shot that had rolled from a power cord to the Open Court. He and his crowd of 10,000 had done their work. The celebration had begun. Fils gave Munar a calm, appreciative handshake and then tore out his shirt and threw it into the crowd.

Incredibly fils said about the atmosphere, after three hours of cold and warm baths, massages, liquids and food. He called Lenglen one of the best courts in the world if it is not the best.

If he had played somewhere else, he doubted that he could have finished the game, let alone win. But not everyone felt so owed to the inhabitants of Suzanne lenglen, especially the Spaniard whose brains had gone to Goo.

I don't want to bite my tongue, he said in his, when he was asked about what had gone.

I think it is a lack of respect to sing and interrupt and here it happens a lot. The fans are here for a show, but sometimes it turns into a circus or theater.

It must be said that there are other courts, here and in other places that can offer players of rocket boosters. Gal Monfils probably will not return from two sets against Hugo Dellien everywhere in the first set, but chatrier at night, a court that can turn the 38-year-old the beating heart of French men's tennis into a pressure cooker like no one else.

It was packed for his second round match under the lights, in which Monfils passed Jack Draper, 15 years younger and the world no. 5. Monfils was a point or a few of them removed by taking the distance in the fourth set, but he could not get all over the line. The Lenglen -Mixes can only do so much.

Corentin Moutet, the cunning LeFty famous for its slices, drop -shots and forearm and serves as an incidental practitioner of the dark arts of tennis, was given the advantage of landing on the Lenglen schedule Thursday. Moutet is the rare player who can turn Simonne-Mathius Bucolics into a bear pit, such as last year against Nicols Jarry van Chile.

For more than three hours he heard the songs of Coco, Coco while the 10,000 sang his nickname. They switched to Bellage Mooooo-Taymoooo-Tay when the moment asked for it. They even tried the Shhhhhhhh. Trick with maltet at the point to push his game to a fourth set.

The only problem was that the man on the other side of the net happened to be the greatest men's player of modern times: Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, who usually plays on the much larger chatrier, stepped back from the baseline, smiled, opposed his tendency to troll and was completing the game.

He carefully chose his words during his interview on the field when the 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) victory was completed.

I tried to stay calm on the field, and it's not easy, he said with a grin. I know it is a very special atmosphere.

Later, the man who only brought a handful of visits to Lenglen in the past decade said that with the crowd is so much closer than in the larger stadiums he is used to, it will be a tangible being. Spectators become emotionally involved because they feel that they are part of the action. This intimacy can manifest itself in various ways. Former world no. 4 Carolina Garcia played her last game at her home lamb there, as close to her admiring audience as she could be.

That is what makes this court, Suzanne lenglen, really interesting, Djokovic said.

After Moutet was completed, Lenglen tried for Leolia Jeietean, the World No. 100, against Daria Kasatkina, a master of off-speed tennis and a support pillar of the top 20 of the past three years. Again, that was too long a task.

The effort for fils should bear the day. They will probably get another chance at the weekend, when Fils Andrey Rublev accepts in the third round. Players can request judicial assignments that can be in different impact. There is little doubt about where Fil's will want to play.

Sometimes they are noisy, and sometimes it is a bit annoying for the opponent, he said. But this is part of life. You have no choice.

He remembered a match in Brazil against Joo Fonseca who was rough, although Fonseca is now drawing fertiles wherever he goes. New Yorkers destroyed their lungs for Frances Tiafoe. The Aussies change Nick Kyrgios in Rolen Derbies. Even the Wimbledon -in addition, went in paroxisms for Andy Murray after the points were over.

I think the French audience is one of the best, if not the The best, Fils said. And that is exactly as it is.

(Top photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty images)