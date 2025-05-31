Instead of Sunday Brunch, some Singaporese now opt for a game of pickleball

SINGAPORE Once a week, video game producer Janine Campbell picks up a paddle, grabs her visor and wristband and goes a pickleball lessons after work.

After her husband introduced her to the sport, she registered with group lessons Performance pickleball An indoor facility in Punggol, in January.

It's fun and I really love the sport, said Campbell, 45. I am constantly at my desk and pickleball let me get some fresh air, laughter and exercise in a really nice way.

She is one of the many Singaporese who pick up this racket sport. The sport A cross between tennis and table tennis, played on a badminton format court was invented in the United States in the 1960s and is known as popular with seniors, due to the low impact nature.

Now pickleball -courts are visited by young and old for business binding sessions and as a Sunday family activity. Professionals, hobbyists and companies have observed admission and participation in recent years.

In the past, the youngsters described Pickleball as a sport for seniors, but it is now described as the sport, said President of Singapore PickleBall Association Lim Ee Kiong Adding that this can be attributed to the social nature of sport.

Picleball is also easier to pick up than other racket sports, said founders of Performance Picleball and former national tennis players Jeremy Soh and Jovanne Poernomo .

Performance PickleBall -founders Jovanne Poernomo and Jeremy SoH have grown the community into one that has more than 5,000 members.St photo: Gavin Foo

The court is smaller, the ball is slower and the paddle is lighter, it is a lot easier because you don't have to use a long racket, Soh said.

In comparison with padel and tennis, the risk of injury is a lot lower, the required explosiveness and the voltage on your joints is much less.

Soh and Poenomo opened the sports club and facility in July 2024, and it now has more than 5,000 members.

New Schrijners can opt for a one-day course that is possible, because the sport is easy to pick up the aforementioned Poernomo, and the club also offers group and private lessons and judicial bookings.

There is a real community spirit and atmosphere. Through lessons and games, finding people to play a game is much easier, especially since the sport is now quite popular, Campbell said.

The popularity has spread the island -in -law More than 5,000 active players, and more than one fifth of them compete in tournaments.

Bookings at the 30 public pickleball courts have more than tripled since 2023, said a spokesperson for the National Sports Office Sport Singapore. Public interest groups at Activesg Sporthallen in neighborhoods such as Jurong West, Clementi and Bedok have more than 2,000 members, the spokesperson added.

One of these members is Chua Cheng Yao, 25, who becomes a member of a group in the northeast of Singapore for weekly sessions in community centers or outdoor courts. She also plays three times a week with a normal group of friends, usually on the tennis court of a condominium.

She grabbed Pickleball, of which she said it seemed less intimidating and social, in 2024, because she wanted to continue to exercise after graduating at the university.

Pickleball is easy to start, but hard to control, and that's what makes it so fun and addictive, she said.

Companies are driving on the trend

Tennis players have come to the courts on the roof of Suntec City since the sports club MBP Sports opened a facility there in 2005.

In 2022, paddles joined tennis rackets when the club started offering pickleball memberships after they had noticed interest from both the locals and expats.

It is going crazy, especially with the companies, and families also pick it up, founded founder Chris Mullins .

Pickleball Court bookings are almost full during after-working hours on weekdays and during the day on the weekend, and MBP organizes approximately two business sessions a week, he added.

Companies benefit from the tree that retailers store their shelves with equipment and coaches offer more lessons.

At Sport Retailer Sports shop SG Planks were reorganized to make room for pickleball equipment in 2023, after requests from customers. The retailer, who has two stores in Singapore, has since more than tripled his product range for the sport.

Sportsshop SG has tripled more than the Pickleball since 2023 for Picleball.Photo: Sportshop SG

It decided to introduce products at all levels, from beginners to competitive players, after they noticed that Singaporese were looking for variety and quality, a spokesperson said.

Even dining options want a piece of the cake: Bubble Tea Chain Play -Made Expanded their brand offers above drinks and started selling online pickleball equipment in 2024.

Playmades team designed and produced three types of paddles that are intended for different skill levels, and even submitted The model for professionals to USA pickleball for certification.

The chain has also organized pickleball tournaments and open play sessions, distributing drinks or drinking vouchers to the participants.

The Bubble Tea Chain Playmade has organized coaching clinics, competitions and open play sessions since the beginning of 2024 governed its pickleball project.Photo: Playmade Singapore

The sport grow here

SoH is convinced that pickleballs loyal supporters are here to stay, but acknowledges that support is needed to grow through programs, facilities and tournaments.

He said: a lot of what we do, we don't do it for profit and tried to create a better community. It's about laughter and pleasure, it's about having to chill, hang out and de -stress after work.

The Singapore PickleBall Association organizes and finances several tournaments, such as the Pesta Sukan and Singapore Pickleball open, even though they have to sort out money because it is impossible to even break, said the President Lim.

He added: if the National Sports Association we acknowledge that tournaments are instrumental … We hope that more sponsors could financially support the sport. Our current goal is to set up a lively culture based on sports values.

The association has collaborated with schools to include the sport in the curriculum for physical education, and it has organized competitions such as the Inter-School Pickleball tournament On May 10, with 13 teams from nine schools.

Students of River Valley High School watch while their schoolmate will play in a competition at the Pickleball Tournament on 10 May. Photo: Singapore Picleball Association/Facebook

But the sport still has to be recognized as a co-curricular activity and appear at the National School Games, which the association hopes to penetrate, Lim said. He hopes that it will ultimately also be one of the sports that were included in the Direct School Admission Program.

For pickleball patients such as Assoh, having the sport on a larger stage would be a certain way to leave his mark.

I hope to see the sport in the Sea Games soon, said Soh, who participated in pickleball tournaments abroad. Asians are generally pretty good at sport that is played in smaller spaces.

I think Asian Pickleball will eventually match that of the United States and Europe, and will even surpass them.

ParticipateST's WhatsApp -Kanaal And receive the latest news and the must-reads.