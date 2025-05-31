



Roland Garros Meet Misolic, the former training partner of Djokovic, now Roland Garros opponent A few meeting for place in Paris fourth round May 30, 2025 Philip Misolic Filip Misolic trained with Novak Djokovic in August 2024.

By ATP staff Filip Misolic hears opportunities beating on Saturday in Roland Garros, where he hires three times champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the fourth round. While the 23-year-old Austrian may be his deepest run on a Grand Slam tournament in Uncharted Waters, he can draw on his experience. Misolic trained with Djokovic before the past years and has had to deal with other former major winners Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem so far. Thank you @Djokernole for a great week, wrote Misolic on Instagram to Djokovic, who liked the post and followed the Austrian. The No. 153 player in the PIF ATP ranking, Mriolol became Pro in 2019, and it has since been a steady increase. He reached his Maiden ATP Tour final at home in Kitzbuhel as a wildcard and beat the top 100 opponents Pablo Andujar and Dusan Lajovic along the way. I knew that if I worked hard, perhaps one day could make the final of an ATP [tournament]But I would never say that I would play the last in my first head draw, Misolic said after his run in Kitzbuhel in 2022. I am very happy and it is a huge motivation to work harder and play more finals. Coming from Graz, Austria, Misolic grew up with enjoying clay court tennis. During his career, he drawn three ATP Challenger Tour titles, all of whom came at first sight, including earlier this month in Prague. Last year in the French capital, Misolic qualified for the main drawing before he fell into the then No. 27 Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. Last month he reached the quarterfinals at the ATP 250 in Bucharest, but lost to final champion Flavio Cobolli. You may also like it: which personal record can Djokovic break at Roland Garros? While Djokovic chases a record 25th big title, the reward for Mriololic is also considerable. The Austrian started the year outside the top 300 in the PIF ATP rankings, but with a victory in his first Lexus ATP Head2head match with Djokovic, he would rise 42 places to a career-high no. 111 in the PIF ATP Live Ranks. I started playing when I was six. My sister injured her knee and we already had courts for the winter. Then I started playing with her coach and we realized that I wasn't that bad, said Mriolol, who claims that his tennis idol was Andy Murray, the former coach of Djokovic. I like to practice at home because I feel most at ease. That silent, well -founded mentality has so far misused. He will now try to score the biggest victory of his career against Djokovic, who has a record of 98-16 at Roland Garros, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss index.

