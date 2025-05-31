In one of the greatest recruitment changes in the recent memory of college hockey, the University of North Dakota received verbal commitments from Bluechip prospects and future first round NHL concept choices Cole Reeschy and Keaton Verhoeff, according to several reports, including from Grand Forks Herald reporter Brad Schlossmanwho was the first at the Reeschy News.

The duo played last season for the Victoria Royals in the WHL, where Reeschy grew in a likely top-20 pick for the NHL concept of 2025 and Verhoeff who put together a season that has trending to top-three selection in the NHL version of 2026.

Verhoeff is still only 16 years old, but it is believed that he has completed the necessary requirements to be eligible in the fall to play for und. He will be 17 in June.

Reschy was now 18 in April and is expected to be eligible to start in the fall.

These are two of the biggest commitments to come from one of the Canadian hockey competitions three member competitions, because the NCAA announced that players from the CHL would no longer be eligible for the competition.

Various high-profile CHL players have entered into verbal obligations, including a number of already drawn up and soon drawn up players, but Reeschy and Verhoeff represent two of the highest ranked players to make the dedication to a NCAA program.

The fact that they both come from the same WHL team and at the same time plant the same school is also remarkable.

For the University of North Dakota they get two players at elite level who must be able to influence their line-up immediately next season.

Who is North Dakota Cole Rechny?

Reeschy shone this year on the international and junior stages with huge figures. The 5-foot-10 play wing had 92 points in 62 games during the regular season of WHL and another 25 in just 11 games during the play-offs. He represented Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in the preseason, and placed seven points in five games and joined Canada on the IIHF World Mens Under-18 Championship this spring and placed eight points in five games. Canada won both tournaments.

The resident of Macklin, Saskatchewan, is expected to be selected in the reach of 15 to 25 of the first round of this year's NHL concept.

Reeschy has huge hand skills, making him an effective producer. Although he is not particularly large, he thinks the game at a fast pace and he can effectively move Pucks with or without pressure. His one-on-one skills helps him to defeat defenders and let goalkeepers guess, while he always seems to have control. If he was bigger, we would talk about a player who is more in the top 10 discussion than the top 20 for this year's design.

Who is North Dakota committed Keaton Verhoeff?

Verhoeff has since been seen as a wonderful talent that has all the framework of an NHL defender in just 16 years old. The 6-foot-4, 212 pound teenage is a right-shot defender with a nose in front of the net.

This season he scored 21 goals for Victoria, in third place by a defender of 16 years or younger in WHL history. He was the first U17 -Blueliner in 40 years who darkened 20 goals in a season in the competition.

Verhoeff also won gold with Rschy in the U18 Worlds in the spring and was a striking performer at Last Falls World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

He is a quality adultery with good mobility for his size and has shown signs that he is growing in his physical game. He projects as a two -way defender who must be equally capable at both ends of the ice.

He became North Dakotas Bet Defense Prospect since Jake Sanderson entered school five years ago after he was selected in fifth place by the Ottawa Senators.

Verhoeff is seen by some at this very early stage as a probably number 2 prospect behind projected No. 1 Gavin McKenna before 2026.

What this means for North Dakota Hockey

This season, the University of North Dakota has made a number of major changes to their program, to replace the old head coach Brad Berry by old assistant Dane Jackson. The school has also hired a general manager for their program and brought in Alumnus Bryn Chyzyk who played in the same role for the Ushls Waterloo Black Hawks. Und also brought Alum Matt Smaby, a former NHL defender, back to be an associated head coach after a successful four-year-old run as head coach of Waterloos.

Chyzyk has become known in the und -fan base for his cryptic poison post on X when the team landed a new large recruit. However, most probably did not realize how big the recruitment news would be of today.

One of the Blue Blood programs from College Hockey, North Dakota comes from a season in which it missed the NCAA tournament and saw a number of important players, including Chicago Blackhawks's first round Pick Sacha Boisvert Transfer from the program.

Adding a few blue chipps such as Rschy and Verhoeff immediately put them on the right track when rebuilt his reputation as one of the top results for future NHL players.

Strangely enough, these commitments come at the expense of one of North Dakota's of all time, James Patrick, who is the head coach of the Victoria Royals.

While Victoria loses two of his best players, the team recently signed one of its own top perspectives, Eli McKamey, who received an exceptional status to play in the BCHL last season. Now 16, McKamey is also verbally dedicated to play lecture hockey in a few years – in North Dakota.

