



Before the start of the first semifinal at the Hylo Champions League Final 4 of the 2025 between Borussia Dseldorf and KS Dartom Bogoria Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Timo Boll received a special prize of his excellent career. The prize was awarded by Ettu President Pedro Moura, in honor of Boll's remarkable contribution and lasting influence on the sport of table tennis. Thank you for the unforgettable moments. Thank you, and congratulations on your excellent achievements in European Table Tennis. Please stay around and don't leave us, Moura said. Timo Boll: 150 Champions League -victories for Borussia Dsseldorf “It would be very nice to end with a title!” Timo Boll recently confirmed what he had already stated in August: “I would like to win another title with Borussia!” He still has two chances to do this on 2025 Hylo Champions League Final 4 in Saarbrcken this weekend (31 May/June 1) and the German championship on 15 June. No club has won more titles in Champions League than Borussia Dsseldorf and no more player than Timo Boll. He arrived on the Rhine as Champions League champion in 2006. He had previously won the title in 2005 and 2006 with his former club TTV Gnnnern. With the German record champions, he lifted the trophy in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2021, which he missed in 2022 when the final against the Russian club Orenburg was canceled because of the war in Ukraine. Timo Boll: The nicest and most memorable was the first championship with Gnnern. It was such a big surprise and a crazy performance for a small club like Gnnern. He also played in four more finals. This year Danny Heisters Team with the now 44-year-old Bol is a victory from another final. On Saturday their opponent is Bogoria Mazowiecki from Poland. But first a look back at the remarkable statistics of this exceptional athlete: 150 Champions League victories in 125 performances with the red sweater. He has been unbeaten in the TTCL since the epic semi-final against Neu-Ulm in 2023, where he lost 23 to Triels Mregrdh. Interestingly, MREGRDH could again be his opponent in a potential final against Saarbrcken, who was transferred there for the Champions League – from the Danube to De Saar. Since that match, Boll has won eight consecutive TTCL matches and in his 18-year-old international career he only had to congratulate an opponent 35 times.

