Byu Football's 2026 Recruiting Class is top board, get better deseret news

In the world of recruiting University Football, June January has replaced as the most important month on the calendar for schools to get promises of top prospects in high school throughout the country.

In the case of Byus, this specific June could very well be the most impactful recruitment month in program history, according to Brandon Huffman, the national recruitment editor for 247sports and a Expert in recruiting football In the West.

June has the potential to become a monster month for Byu, especially the last weekend of official visits (19-21 June), Huffman told The Deseret News. If they get some of the players (planned to visit) who are some of the top players in their respective states, it will be absolutely huge for the cougars.

The most striking thing is that 19 June is the date on which five -star Quarterback Ryder Lyons from Folsom, California, is planned to visit. The number 1 arranged prospect in all of California, and no. 4 ranked QB in the country, per 247sports.com, has limited its choices to USC, Oregon and Byu and the Trojans will visit on June 6 and the ducks on 13 June.

Lyons is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days and has told reporters that he is planning to serve a one -year mission instead of the traditional two -year mission that starts at the beginning of January.

It is clear that Lyons whose brother Walker is playing a tight end for USC is no. 1 recruitment goal from the 2026 class.

Byu, Ryders gets the last official visit. That's huge, Huffman said. Those three visits for Ryder in June will become the difference makers. They will decide a lot.

Byu is largely seen as in third place in the Ryder Lyons Sweepstakes, but Huffman says it would be a mistake to count Coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick out of the race. Lyons made a few visits on his own dime to Provo during the spring camp in March and has acknowledged that his family ties with Byu are deep and strong.

Talking with some of the boys who are committed to Byu or who tend to be byu, they all feel pretty confidence that Ryder will end up with Byu, Huffman said. I always say that Byu should get much more credit to be a factor in this race than the general public gives them.

How important is Ryder Lyons to recruit byus June?

Huffman believes that if the Cougars Lyons countries, they can also land some of their other top goals that may want to jump on the bandwagon, prospects such as Lone Peak High Receivers Jaron and Kennan Pula, who are twins. Jaron Pula is a four -star and Kennan Pula is a three -star.

Cold Hearts Quarterback Ryder Lyons throws a pass during an OT7 Week 4 match against RWE, Saturday 5 April 2025, in Dallas. | AP

Other top perspectives byu focuses heavily on who comes to visit in June, his Orem -receiver Kaue Akana (12 June), Las Vegas Safety Matthew Mason (June 12), Texas tight end Parker Ord (June 12), Idaho Offensive Lincelle Jax Tanner (June 19), Lhaii Runke Taunke Taime,, Devaughn Eka Running Devaughn Eka (June 19), Olympus. LineBacker Adam Bywater (19 June) and Oregon Run Lamarcus Bell back (19 June).

Several of the top Prospects who have already committed to Byu will also be making their official visits in June, most notably pine views brock harris (June 19), colorados ty goetsche (June 12), Lehis Pj Takitaki and Legend Glasker (June 19), and Vancouver, Washington, receiver who just flipped from Washington to Byu, Terrance Saryon (June 19).

With nine obligations to date, this Byu class is really good now, and they have not really staged in terms of who still comes for official visits, Huffman said. If they could land (Lyons), the drop-down effect of it could really blow this class out of the water for them.

Byus other top goals from 2026 class

The aforementioned tanner has seen his recruitment steadily in recent months and now reports 29 offers. The son of the former Byu Middle Line Backer Mike Tanner (2000-2003) will visit Michigan, Oregon next weekend this weekend, and Tennessee on 13 June before he came to the large group at the 19th at the 19th.

I am a big jax tanner fan. He will probably be a recruit of four stars before it is all said and done. He is the number 2 player in Idaho and has been selected to play in the All American Bowl. His father played with Byu, Huffman said. I am pretty sure that he (byu offensive line coach) TJ Woods no. 1 has been offensive line goal, together with Bott (Mulitalo). Byu has been on Jax Tanner for a long time and they also get his last visit.

Jax Tanner is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds and preps on Rocky Mountain High in Meridian, Idaho.

Huffman said that a tight end Purcell is the number 3 player in Hawaii, Running Back Bell is the number 2 player in Oregon, and Saryon is the number 5 player in Washington.

I can't exaggerate how big that weekend in June will be for them, he said.

More about Byus 9 obligations from the class of 2026

Byu is currently in 31st place in the 247Sports.com Team Recruiting Rankings for 2026and 31st in the composite rankings, which compiles 247sports and comprises its own team ranking, together with team ranking list of ESPN, Rivals and ON3.

Byu is one of the few schools whose general and composite rankings are the same, said Huffman. They are 31st with only nine commits. If you are a Byu fan, you have to be pretty optimistic about (they have a top 25 signing class). Because there are currently only five or six schools for them in the ranking that have a few figures in obligations. If they get Ryder Lyons or the Pulas, and maybe a Jax Tanner, or some of the other guys they want, this class will only be trend.

Harris and Mulitalo are the gems of the class so far of Harris plans to serve a church mission before he registers, but Huffman believes that Lehi Edge Rusher Takitaki can also go to that territory if the cougars can keep him (see more below).

Takitaki is not spoken enough, Huffman said. Byu got a handle with him. No doubt that other schools are now after him. He committed himself early and now other schools say, hey, at least come and give us a look.

Here the nine recruits that have committed themselves to Byu from the 2026 class are further viewed:

Brock Harris, tight end, 6-6, 238 pounds, St. George, Utah (Pine View High)

Byu recruiting Brock Harris poses for a photo while recruiting visit to Byu. | Byu -Photo

With a 247Sports.com Composite rating of 0.9694, Harris is one of the highest rated recruits ever. The four -star perspective has been on Byus Radar since he was 12 and began to attend the Cougars Summer Water Balcamps. He chose Byu upstairs, such as Utah, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia and is planning to go on a church mission before he registers.

Harris father, Todd, played baseball for Byu in the nineties as a left-handed pitcher.

Bott Mulitalo, Offensive Lineman, 6-4, 275 pounds, American fork, Utah (Lone Peak High)

A four -star perspective that originally worked in Oregon to play the line of defense for the ducks, Mulitalo worked a few weeks after Harris committed to Byu at the beginning of April to continue Sitakes from the spring camp.

Mulitalo considered one of the best rules in the West, also had offers from USC, Auburn, Arizona, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska, among other things. He said that he is planning to graduate at high school and register with Byu in January. Mulitalo was an offensive line MVP in the Under Armor Next Camp in Utah in early May.

PJ Takitaki, Edge Rusher, 6-4, 230 pounds, Lehi, Utah (Lehi High)

One of the first prospects in the 2026 class to commit to Byu was this familiar name. He is the cousin of the former Byu-striking and multi-year NFL-Linebacker Sione Takitaki.

PJ dedicated to Byu for the Alamo Bowl in December last December, but since then he has established a couple of schools and has founded a visit with Minnesota on 13 June, according to his profile on 247sports.com.

The Edge Rusher will represent Utah at the All-America game army next winter. He had nine bags as a junior at Lehi last year.

Ty Goettsche, tight end, 6-7, 225 pounds, Englewood, Colorado (Cherry Creek High)

A three-star recruit and currently arranged as the ninth best player in Colorados class of 2026, Goettsche has only played football for a few years. He caught 13 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns last year for Cherry Creek High (also the Alma Mater from Byu Great Andrew George) when that school won the 5A State Championship in Colorado.

Goettsche, who has plans to go to a church mission after high school, is also a basketball height. He had offers from Utah, Texas A&M, TCU, Michigan, Penn State, Florida and Auburn.

Justice Brathwaite, Cornerback, 6-0, 160 pounds, Gilbert, Arizona (Higley High)

The first player to be in the 2026 Bond class was this fast athlete from Arizona, the son of former Byu who ran Reynaldo Brathwaite.

Justice made three interceptions for Higley High last year and had offers from Kansas, Iowa State and Arizona State, three by Byus Big 12 Rivals. He had four choices and 46 tackles as a second -year student, in 14 games.

Kaneal Sweetwyne, Quarterback, 6-3, 195 pounds, Lehi, Utah (Skyridge High)

An honorable mention 6a All-State Player last year in Skyridge, Sweetwyne released fairly early in the process to Byu, which was promised to the cougars on 4 February.

He considered a Dual-DREAT QB and an excellent athlete, so his position in Provo probably still has to be determined. Sweetwyne only had one other offer when he was committed to the state of Utah.

He threw 19 touchdowns and ran 10 for the Falcons last year.

Legend Glasker, athlete, 6-2, 175 pounds, Lehi, Utah (Lehi High)

The cousin of the All-Big 12 Linebacker Isaiah Glasker from Byu, this athlete committed on April 20 and is generally seen as one of the best recurring recipients in the state. Last season, the legend caught 37 passes for 781 Yards and 10 TDs for the pioneers.

Lehi Wide Receiver legend Glacker (6) celebrates his TouchDown reception with a tight end Bryton Niu (84) during a 6A football match in high school against Corner Canyon held in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, November 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The two-way player had offers from California, Colorado State, Hawaii and San Jose State before he is committed to byu-reception coach Fesi Sitake.

Terrance Saryon, receiver, 5-10, 160 pounds, Vancouver, Washington (Evergreen High)

Saryon previously dedicated to Washington and turned to Byu a few weeks ago. A three-star receiver, he also had offers from Cal, Colorado State, Nevada, Oregon and Illinois.

Saryon is assessed as the fifth best prospect in Washington by 247Sports.com. De Reckruut told ON3S Chad Simmons that he feels that it fits better than the UWS schedule.

Zehemiti, athlete, 6-3, 200 pounds, Olaland, California (St. Francis High)

Byus most recent recruit comes from the Bay Area and is preparing for one of the most important private schools in the area, Mountain Views St. Francis. Alatini, a three -star recruitment, had offers from Boise State, Arizona, Unlv, Cal and others.

He is the number 84 ranking in the state of California and played various functions as a junior, including receiver and safety. In 2024 he played with the decline of Kingston Keanaaina, a Byu signator currently on a church mission.