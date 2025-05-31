Former Florida Mens Tennis Star reaches the round of 16 in Singles at the French Open

When Ben Shelton came to the pro tennis scene in 2023, it was his hard serve who caught the eyes of the tennis world, and in his third round match of the French Open of 2025 his serial proven again deadly.

Although it is known that clay courts are less advantageous for hard-hitting players, because the clay slows the ball more than other court surfaces, the UF product proved differently with its victory in the right sets.

The 22-year-old from Atlanta started and ended by holding the first set by his opponent, Matteo Gigante of Italy. In the second set, Shelton was a fast 4-0 lead and his Serve turned out to be essential for his victories in the second and fourth games of the set.

Now that his serve worked well, Shelton drove to a Straight-Sets victory against gigante 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to continue to the fourth round of the French Open 2025. For the American, the victory marks his deepest run at Roland Garros in his young Pro tennis career.

Last time-out on the courts, Shelton defeated the Italian Lorenzo Sonego in a five-set thriller, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. This victory sent Shelton to the second round of the tournament, where he was ready to play the Frenchman Hugo Gaston. However, the competition was named a walkover because of abdominal pain that forced Gaston to drop the tournament.

With an extra two days of rest, Shelton went in a Friday game with the possibility to reach the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the first time.

Sheltons opponent, Gigante, came on Friday in an upset no. 20 Seed Stefan Tsitsipas from Greece. The Italian defeated his opponent in four sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. In the first round, Gigante Benjamin Hassan Van Lebanon defeated in three sets to start his campaign in the French Open. The resident of Rome is 2-3 in Singles this year.

As mentioned, Shelton began to take the match through the first game of the first set, largely because of his serve. Shelton would later lead 4-2 in the set and despite the fact that Gigante took a late match, the former Gator prevailed on 6-3 to take the first set.

In the second set, Shelton also started quickly. After securing a breaking point in the first game, Shelton penetrated to take a 4-0 lead. Giganted, however, showed a fight against the end of the set. The Italian took three of the following four games to bind the first set 5-3. In the end, Shelton fought against the comeback efforts to win the set with 6-3 and to achieve a 2-0 advantage in the game.

The third set turned out to be the tightest in Friday game. With a trip to the round of 16 on the line, Gigante and Shelton went back and forth, Shelton tried to make his first visit to the round of 16 and Gigante who tried to stay alive to do another upset.

With the third set on 5-4, Shelton took a breaking point and the third set 6-4 to end the game in straight sets. For the inhabitant of Georgia, the victory marked his sixth in the last eight singles matches at the Pro Circuit.

Subsequently, Shelton will be confronted with the number 1 seed and the winner of last year's tournament, Carlos Alcaraz, on Monday 1. June. The time and justice assignment are decided closer to the date of the competition.

