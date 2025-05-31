Rick Westhead: Crown presses Carter Hart on Memory Hiates at Hockey Trial in London

Content advice: This article contains graphic language and details of alleged sexual attack

London, Ont. Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham challenged Carter Hart on Friday on the many gaps in his memory with regard to an alleged sexual attack in a hotel room in London on 19 June 2018 and asked how he could be sure how he was sure of everything that happened in the room was consensual if he could not remember so many times of the evening.

You spent more time in that room doing things for which you have no memory than to do things for which you have a memory, Cunningham suggested.

I don't know for sure, Hart replied.

Hart, who was the first of five members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018 to testify in their trial period of sexual violence, claimed that he was sure that all sexual activities in the hotel room were consensual seven years ago.

Are you sure you never felt that things got out of hand in that room? Early Cunningham.

Yes, Hart replied.

Even if you can remember less than half of what was taking place in the room? Early Cunningham.

Yes, Hart replied.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Forenton and Callan Foote are accused of the sexual abuse of a woman in the hotel room of McLeods in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018. The woman is called EM in judicial documents and her identity is protected by a publication body. McLeod is confronted with a second accusation of the law. The players have not all guilty.

Harts -witness came after McLeod had rejected the opportunity to testify in his defense.

Hart acknowledged Friday that he was drunk and has significant memory hiates around the evening of June 18 and early morning of June 19, 2018.

He testified that he did not remember all the players who were in the hotel room of MCleods, that he could not remember whether EM had decorated himself during the evening and then undressed that he did not know if he spoke to EM when he entered the room, that he did not remember if he had other players in sexual acts.

A day after he testified that he locked his eyes with one of his teammates when he received oral sex, Hart also said that he could not remember the player with whom he made eye contact.

Hart testified that he could not remember that he was in the hotel room when McLeod filmed an alleged consent video with EM at 3:25 am, he also testified that the events in the room were uncomfortable.

Cunningham played that video on Friday, who starts with heart who is heard that the group of players tells teammate Dante Fabbro, I would get fantastic, I get Fabs.

Two minutes later Hart Fabbro sent a text that said, came to 209.

I suggest that you would not try to get him in the room, unless you liked it was fun and exciting, Cunningham said. The boys in the room were essentially as if they couldn't believe their happiness. Here was a naked woman who performed sexual acts for everyone who wanted it. It was not a shock and horror.

I thought it was quite cool, Hart replied.

Despite his memory problems, the heart testified that he was sure that nobody spit on em, hit her or struck her or laughed around her.

“I don't think anyone would have hurt something to hurt her,” Hart testified at some point. “I think if something would happen that she didn't want, I would have put an end to it. Other guys would have done that. I would not have stayed in the room as long as I did.”

EM claimed that after she had had consensual sex with McLeod, he secretly invited his teammates in his room and that she was sexually attacked for hours.

De Kroon has claimed that Furenton had sex with EM in the bathroom that McLeod, Hart and Dube received oral sex received from the complainant, that Dube Ems hit naked buttocks, that Foode did the splits about EMS head and his genitals over her head, and that McLeod had sex with EM for a second time in the hotel calf bathroom.

EM testified earlier that players hit her and hit her, and at one point one of the players suggested that she put golf balls in her vagina and loudly asked if she could take an entire golf club in her. EM testified that she went into an autonomous state and did what she had to do to safely leave the room.

Hart, who is 26, testified on Friday that after a Hockey Canada Ring Ceremony in London on June 18, 2018, he was on the road to party with his teammates and also strive for a possible sexual meeting.

After dancing and drinking in Jacks Bar, Hart and started walking to Joe Kools, another bar where Fortenton and Robert Thomas spent time with team coaches because both players were minors and were not allowed to enter jackets.

At 1:13 am Hart sent an SMS to a team group treasure and said: Rippers Anyonr [sic] I'm going.

Hart said nobody responded to his message.

An hour later, McLeod sent the group an SMS at 2:10 am that, which is ready for a 3-way Snel 209-Mikey

I am in it, Hart replied at 2:19 pm

Hart testified that he did not believe that this was an invitation to the entire team to do sexual activity. He said he assumed that it was an agreed plan between McLeod and a woman.

Why would you assume that? Early Cunningham.

Usually most people do not send SMS if you have a person who does not agree with it, witnessed heart.

You just assume that he would not make that invitation if it wasn't something that was interested in it? Early Cunningham.

That's correct, said Hart.

Hart did not know the age of the woman, how drunk she could be, what she looked like or that she was willing to have group sex, but still told McLeod that he would accept his offer, Cunningham said.

You put a lot of faith in your friend Mr. McLeod to set up something that was morally acceptable to you asked Cunningham.

Yes, Hart said.

Cunningham also asked Harte about Foote, who is said to have done the splits about EM Cunningham, said that because everything in the hotel room was sexually and because the players had seen the splits do the splits countless times, it would be logical that he split while he was naked.

From your perspective there is nothing special about seeing a fully dressed man that everyone already knows can do the splits, the splits, right? Said Cunningham. What would be more exciting would be to see a man without pants on the splits directly above EMS face … Do you disagree with that? That would be more exciting?

That's pretty weird, said Hart.

Well, all night was weird, wasn't it? Early Cunningham.

Hart agreed.

On Friday afternoon, Cunningham asked Hart for his participation in a group text on 26 June 2018, in which Dube wrote, will not let her fool, and about Harts SMS message with the other 11 players in the group cat, what should I say to Bully?

Hart referred to Hockey Canada Executive Shawn Bullock.

I was looking for clarification, Hart said. Hockey Canada took those things really seriously.

Hart said he was aware of two players in the national team of Hockey Canadas U-17 who was suspended for two years to bring a girl to their hotel room.

“You were willing to lie against bullying not to get into trouble, right?” Early Cunningham.

“Not to lie, just to be sure,” said Hart. “I didn't know exactly what to say to him about the hockey aspect of things.”

“You were scared if you told him the truth, you would get into trouble, right?” Early Cunningham.

“That we were partying late, yes,” Hart replied.

Cunningham continued to press Hart on his messages in the group cat asking if he had obtained specific permission for oral sex and asked EM if she was fine with everything that was going on.

I suggest that you were worried about whether EM actually agreed to everything that happened in that room? Early Cunningham.

No, Hart replied.

She is naked in the room with 10 or so young men … The specific things you can remember that she says in the room, someone comes in front of me and if nobody comes to me, I will just go out … You believed that by saying those things, it essentially communicated that she agreed with almost a sexual act with a man in the room … Cunningham suggested.

“I thought it seemed like she gave permission for people,” said Hart. “She brought that offer to everyone in the room.”

Cunningham reminded Hart that he previously witnessed that he was open to take her on 'one of her offers'.

“You would agree with me that the moment you put your penis in her mouth, your hair actually didn't hear that she offers oral sex, right?” Early Cunningham.

“The moment she had offered someone to get her,” Hart replied.

“And stopping your penis in her mouth is not f-bing hair, right?” Asked Cunnigham.

“No,” Hart replied.

The lawyer of Forentons, Daniel Brown, ended the day he would take the weekend to consider whether his client will testify next week.