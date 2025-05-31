In the fast arenas of international sport and global health care, real excellence is not only defined by talent, but also by the power of the systems that support this.

That faith lies the core of the partnership between Globalmed travelsA medical travel company based in the US and two striking names in the world of table tennis: Amy Wanga rising star in the American team, and PCS Aqua styleCroatias new crowned European Trophy Cup champions.

This collaboration goes beyond logos and sponsorship. It is based on shared values: dedication, resilience and a deep dedication to well -being.

Whether it concerns sports or daily life, top performance depend on access to expert support.

For athletes, that support includes coaching, training, recovery and rehabilitation. For others this can mean that they travel abroad for a procedure that is not available or unaffordable at home.

In both cases, Globalmedtravels helps to open the door for high -quality, accessible medical care.

A Croatian vision with worldwide reach

Globalmedtravels, founded in California, is led by Dr. Darko VodopichAn Anesthesiologist born in Croatian and emerging leader in international medical journeys.

Originally from Karlovac, Vodopich was formed by medicines from a young age, his parents were both valued doctors.

He obtained his medical degree at the University of Zagreb School of Medicine and launched his career during the Croatian War of Independence.

Working together with Doctors Sans Frontières, he offered critical care in refugee camps and emergencies and treated both wounded civilians and soldiers.

I currently live in California and practice medicines in the United States as an anesthesiologist with a fellowship in pain medicine, Vodopich explains.

Over the years I worked at renowned institutions, including UCLA, CEDARS-SINAI Medical Center, Brown University and UC Davis. With more than 30 years in the field, I understand the importance of integration of welfare and rehabilitation. I am also at home in the health care systems of both Europe and the US

Amy Wang: Poise, Power and Proactive Health

Among the athletes who are endorsed by Globalmedtravels is Amy Wang, a 21-year-old American table tennis player who has earned a reputation for her lightning-fast reflexes and sharp strategic play.

Shes represented the US on the world stage and admired not only for its performance, but also for its leadership in pleading for proactive health care in sport.

Athletes push their bodies to the limit every day, says Amy. Knowing that expert care is available, even in Bordersgives I trust and peace of mind. That is what makes globalmed travels possible.

STK Aquaestil: a milestone victory

On the European side, STK Aquaestil, based in Duga Resa, won the headlines this year by winning the European Trophy Cup, a milestone that reflects years of strategic investments, rigorous training and an extensive approach to athlete Wellness.

While they continue to compete on elite levels, globalmed travels are proud to support their journey, to gain access to specialized care, injury prevention and advanced recovery protocols that keep them at their best.

Beyond Sport: Why it matters

Back -athletes such as Amy Wang and the STK Aquaestil team speak to a deeper mission: the conviction that health is fundamental and everyone deserves access to excellent care, regardless of where they live.

Through this partnership, Globalmmedadels wants to share real stories about athlete care and recovery, design packages inspired by Elite Sport, but adapt to daily needs and training patients and enable and enable practical insights into international health care.

From complex orthopedic procedures to advanced pain management and rehabilitation, the company redefines what it means to gain access to quality assurance abroad.

While Amy Wang and STK Aquaestil continue their climb on the world stage, globalmed travels will be the victories, support challenges and share their stories with individuals who investigate new paths according to health and healing.

