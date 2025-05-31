Sports
How a Croatian doctor's vision worldwide is out of athletic excellence
In the fast arenas of international sport and global health care, real excellence is not only defined by talent, but also by the power of the systems that support this.
That faith lies the core of the partnership between Globalmed travelsA medical travel company based in the US and two striking names in the world of table tennis: Amy Wanga rising star in the American team, and PCS Aqua styleCroatias new crowned European Trophy Cup champions.
This collaboration goes beyond logos and sponsorship. It is based on shared values: dedication, resilience and a deep dedication to well -being.
Whether it concerns sports or daily life, top performance depend on access to expert support.
For athletes, that support includes coaching, training, recovery and rehabilitation. For others this can mean that they travel abroad for a procedure that is not available or unaffordable at home.
In both cases, Globalmedtravels helps to open the door for high -quality, accessible medical care.
A Croatian vision with worldwide reach
Globalmedtravels, founded in California, is led by Dr. Darko VodopichAn Anesthesiologist born in Croatian and emerging leader in international medical journeys.
Originally from Karlovac, Vodopich was formed by medicines from a young age, his parents were both valued doctors.
He obtained his medical degree at the University of Zagreb School of Medicine and launched his career during the Croatian War of Independence.
Working together with Doctors Sans Frontières, he offered critical care in refugee camps and emergencies and treated both wounded civilians and soldiers.
I currently live in California and practice medicines in the United States as an anesthesiologist with a fellowship in pain medicine, Vodopich explains.
Over the years I worked at renowned institutions, including UCLA, CEDARS-SINAI Medical Center, Brown University and UC Davis. With more than 30 years in the field, I understand the importance of integration of welfare and rehabilitation. I am also at home in the health care systems of both Europe and the US
Amy Wang: Poise, Power and Proactive Health
Among the athletes who are endorsed by Globalmedtravels is Amy Wang, a 21-year-old American table tennis player who has earned a reputation for her lightning-fast reflexes and sharp strategic play.
Shes represented the US on the world stage and admired not only for its performance, but also for its leadership in pleading for proactive health care in sport.
Athletes push their bodies to the limit every day, says Amy. Knowing that expert care is available, even in Bordersgives I trust and peace of mind. That is what makes globalmed travels possible.
STK Aquaestil: a milestone victory
On the European side, STK Aquaestil, based in Duga Resa, won the headlines this year by winning the European Trophy Cup, a milestone that reflects years of strategic investments, rigorous training and an extensive approach to athlete Wellness.
While they continue to compete on elite levels, globalmed travels are proud to support their journey, to gain access to specialized care, injury prevention and advanced recovery protocols that keep them at their best.
Beyond Sport: Why it matters
Back -athletes such as Amy Wang and the STK Aquaestil team speak to a deeper mission: the conviction that health is fundamental and everyone deserves access to excellent care, regardless of where they live.
Through this partnership, Globalmmedadels wants to share real stories about athlete care and recovery, design packages inspired by Elite Sport, but adapt to daily needs and training patients and enable and enable practical insights into international health care.
From complex orthopedic procedures to advanced pain management and rehabilitation, the company redefines what it means to gain access to quality assurance abroad.
While Amy Wang and STK Aquaestil continue their climb on the world stage, globalmed travels will be the victories, support challenges and share their stories with individuals who investigate new paths according to health and healing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.croatiaweek.com/how-a-croatian-doctors-vision-is-vueling-athletic-excellence-worldwide/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A PM dependent on the opposition does not increase well for BJP
- The Cooperation Agreement for the Defense Industry of Turkey and Defense in the Russian threats increasing
- The UK and India have a high level of conversation in Delhi.
- Vikings football tickets are now for sale!
- Democrats will distribute free tacos to make fun of Trump – Mother Jones
- What Kohli said after RCB won their first IPL title
- Small ticks, big threat: block team monitors insects carrying disease
- PM Modi to inaugurate the highest railway bridge in Jammu and cashmere on June 6
- The rare dashboard error ends
- Mary Beth Nienhaus Activity Center in Appleton opens with 300 unique activities
- 'Incredibly simple': Colonel retired to Russian bombers in Ukrainian drone attack
- Stanley, Idaho tests 15 earthquakes overnight