American tennis President Lew Sherr to leave Usta for New York Mets





Lew Sherr, the Chief Executive of the US Tennis Association (USTA), is deducting at the end of June to become a member of the New York Mets as President of Business Operations. Sherr, a veteran from sports company in New York who previously held senior positions in Madison Square Garden, recently revealed a redesign of $ 800 million from Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open. The plans include extra hospitality space and a new player Performance Center. Sherr does not go far: his new employers play in Citi Field in Flushing, over the 7 train tracks of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. He also made an attempt to refurbish the elite player's development program for American players, after former leading figures in that program had criticized cuts by the USTA after the COVID-19 Pandemie. In a recent interview, Sherr said that the goal is to centralize the program, including the people who organize tournaments and those who are responsible for running national and regional camps for children. In the past two years, Sherr has also been part of the efforts of the four largest tournaments in Tennis, the Grand Slams, to restructure the sport. That plan was called the Premium Tour and would slimming the tennis calendar to a schedule based on the Majors and the next level of events, the 1,000s (so named after the ranking points that their winners receive). Those efforts have set him up at odds with the leaders of the tennis tours of the gentlemen and women, the ATP and the WTA. The Majors received the momentum at the beginning of last year, but have since been impeded by the same slowness that has bound earlier efforts to streamline the sport. Sherr took over the USTA in August 2022 and had to implement significant cuts after the organization had gone through the effects of organizing the 2020 US Open without spectators. The USTA has since recovered: Presence at the US Open has surpassed more than 1 million fans for the first time last year. The income from the tournament exceeded income of $ 500 million that the top players want to be more generously shared with them than they are currently. This is really a bittersweet moment. In the past 15 years, the USTA has been so much more than just a workplace that it has been a community, a goal and a passion, Sherr said in a statement. Although I will no longer lead from the inside, I will always encourage the USTA and the work. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together, and even more excited to see where our talented team then takes it. After Sherr leaves, the USTA board chairman Brian Vahaly and Chief Operating Officer Andrea Hirsch will serve as co-chef executives, while the organization goes looking for her next leader. Sherr replaces Scott Havens, who has been president of business activities at the Mets since 2023, and joins the team while occupying second place in the National League East. Since the purchase of the team in 2020, Hedgefonds billionaire Steve Cohen has become one of the spending owners in baseball. In December the Mets Outfielder Juan Soto signed a 15-year contract of $ 765 million, the largest in professional sports history. (Photo: Dustin Satloff / Getty images)

