Sports
IPL 2025: Rohit, Bumrah delivered when it mattered the most!
Image: Rohit Sharma, who hit 81 out of 50 balls to push Mumbai Indians to qualifying 2, became the second player who passed the 7,000-run mark in the IPL. Photo: BCCI
In the IPL eliminator against Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 30, 2025, the campaigners Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, by Mumbai Indians', were the Differences, which underlines the timeless saying in Cricket the big players who deliver the large occasions.
Although it was an out-out team effort of Mumbai, both Rohit and Bumrah Lang, showed a level of skill and calmness and the five-time champions enabled to avenge their defeat against Titans who ended their campaign in the Eliminator 2023.
Rohit played an excellent hand with the bat, made a brilliant 50-all 81 and pushed Mumbai to a huge 228-5 in the winner-it-it-all rumble.
The Mumbaikar made most of the two lifelines that were offered to him by Titans Filders. He stood on 3 of the 4 balls when Gerald Coetzee put a Sitter down in the second bent by Prasidh Krishna.
In the next over, bent by Mohammed Siraj, Rohit was depicted again, this time by Wicket-keeper Kushal Mendis when he was 12 out of 9 balls.
Winding salt in the wounds, took his opening partner Jonny Bairstow Prasidh to the cleaning agents in the following, where he inject three sixes and two four, the much needed impulse into the innings of Mumbai.
Soon Rohit also found his Groove with a series of sweep shots and fresh drives to race to his half century for 28 balls.
Image: Rohit Sharma's flamboyant knock was littered with nine boundaries and four sixes. Photo: BCCI
A few balls after completing his fifty, he got a life, with Prasidh who spill a tough chance in the short fine of the bowling of Sai Kishore. By the time he fell to Prasidh in the 17th, Rohit had ensured that Titans would have a mountain to climb to reach the qualification 2.
There were nine four and four sixes in his whirlwind knock.
The always reliable Bumrah with the ball was flawless, making an important breakthrough at a crucial moment to put the opposition on the back foot.
Can Mumbai become a member of SRH?
He started with a measly, gave only four runs away and turned the screws on Titans who had already lost skipper Shubman Gill in the gigantic chase.
He was entrusted with the last about the powerplay and did a decent work, only gave up 11 runs when the question rate floated around 13.
By the time he returned to bowling the thirteenth, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar had merged an 81-run stand-off 43 balls for the third Wicket and Titans were in an impressive position, with 81 runs of 42 balls with eight wickets in his hand.
Mumbai was in a place of trouble, because both batters score freely with flowing strokeplay and agile touches and suck the mind from a different floating Mumbai camp.
At that time, with his team that stared through the barrel, Bumrah showed why he is still the man to do the work.
After he had only given away three points of his first three balls, the Wiry Slinger unleashed his magic with a ripping Yorker. Sundar opened the face of his bat and tried to add it, but the pace and precision came out of him while the ball slept through his legs and crashed into the leg stump.
That specific ball turned the game upside down and waved the momentum in favor of Mumbai.
Image: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after stringing the most important Wicket of Washington Sundar. Photo: BCCI
Although Sudharsan (81 out of 49, 10×4, 1×6) and Sherfane Rutherford (24 out of 15, 4×4) tried hard, it was not enough to implement Titans to the finish.
Titans were 184-4 in 17 overs and needed 45 runs of 18 deliveries when Bumrah came over his last. Although Rahul Tewatia beat him for a six, he delivered accurate Yorkers one after the other and ended his quota with excellent figures of 1-27.
With the defeat of 20 runs, Titans IPL 2025 left Mumbai to Qualifier 2 and kept their incredible record in Do-Or-Die games over the years.
Mumbai has played 21 Playoff games since the introduction of the new format. Of which they won 14 and only lost 7. First batting, they won 9 games of the 10 while haunting them, they have become five times out of the 11 winner.
Most six in a play -offs game
Since 2015, their play-offs record is excellent and won 10 of the 12 final-four competitions.
Hardik and Co. Follows a record sixth IPL title and have a lot of confidence when they come off with Punjab Kings on 1 June for a place in the final.
If they erase that obstacle and beat RCB in the final, they become the first team in the IPL history to win the coveted trophy after fourth ending on the points table.
