Boisson and Jacquemot offer a radius of light for French tennis at Roland Garros

When the Roland Garros edition approached this year, the tennis of French women needed a boost.

At the end of March, Caroline Garcia fell from the top 100, leaving Varvara Gracheva behind as the only representative of the country in that Echelon -the lowest number of top 100 French women since 1981. Former WTA -final champion Garcia announced her upcoming retirement last week.

Roland Garros: Draws | Scores | 411

A few wildcards, Elsa Jacquemot and Lois Boisson, have supplied a light beam. On Thursday, the couple of 22-year-olds both scored impressive wins on the second round.

Day 7 Preview: French wildcards strive for rare second week run at Roland Garros

No. 361 Ranged Boisson supported her first round of no. 24 Seed Elise Mertens by sending Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-2, 30 winners (up to only nine casual mistakes) to win in just 62 minutes.

Later no. 138 Elsa Jacquemot bounced back after dropping a tense second set to Alycia Parks. She had served for the match at 5-4 and held three match points, only to see the American erase with clean winners. Anxily, Jacquemot dominated the third to seal a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-1 victory.

Boisson and Jacquemot, who played each other for the first time for the first time in a degree 2 Junior event in Istres, will now meet a place in the second week of their home Grand Slam at stake. Jacquemot won both junior meetings and their only pro-matchup, three years ago in an ITF W25 in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

“It means a lot, but at the same time not much because I have great ambitions,” said Jacquemot. “It is in France. It's in Roland, so it makes me happy. The crowd really supports us. It's cool. I think it's great.”

Both players have delivered crowd-pleasant tennis. The signature of Jacquemot is her phenomenal speed around the field. Boisson is her deadly top spin Forehand – but the path to their confrontation is filled with ups and downs. Jacquemot was the Roland Garros Girls' Champion and Junior Nr. 1 in 2020, and five years later no. 137. Her final ranking has been incrementally improved, but her record at tour level so far is only 5-15, with two of those victories that come this week.

Jacquemot admitted that she had been complacent after her fantastic junior career.

“There have been a number of difficult times,” she said. “In the beginning I thought it would be easy. There was no competition. At that time I had some defeats. It was not easy for me. I think it is important to get up and say that you can lose, although it is not easy to psychological.

'Is the path long? I think we all have our own way. I'm not old. I am only 22. I am not saying that there is a long way between my juniors and now. I think that's the path I have come up with. I want to play in the top 100, top 50 and top 10. But I try to be positive and say: 'Ok, this is my current ranking, I am worth it, I will make it difficult. '

Last year, Boisson also wrote about the importance of hard work and discipline – but in a completely different context. She had not been a star of junior such as Jacquemot, with a peak at no. 171, but in the early 2024 seemed to storm to a pro breakthrough after winning 31 of her first 37 games of the year, including the Saint-Malo WTA 125 trophy.

A Roland Garros debut Wild Card beckoned – only for Boisson to tear her ACL two weeks in advance. Instead of playing her first Grand Slam, Boisson was limited to a hospital bed and would be sidelined for the next nine months.

“In the room of a week I went from 'collapsed' to the ground, the joy of winning my first WTA title, to 'collapsed' to the ground because my knee was great and the pain was huge,” she wrote on social media. “But this is the path that life has decided to give me, now it's time for discipline to return to the top!”

In the aftermath of the injury, Boisson's spirits were lifted by messages from colleague -wta players -in particular Daria Saville, who had her own history of ACL problems. The Australian was one of the first to give advice and Boisson was also inspired by her own journey.

“She really helped me a lot because she had the same experience,” Boisson said earlier this week. “I asked her quite a few questions. She really supported me during my rehabilitation. I know that happened to her and she came back and she played very well. That really made me confidence that I could come back.”

Almost exactly a year after compiling her emotional post, Boisson was rewarded for her perseverance with “a feeling that is impossible to describe” after depositing Mertens in the first round, her first top 30 victory.

“Only the fact that I am here today makes me happy,” she said. “It took a long time. I wasn't sure if I would come here. The victory has a different taste today. All the work we did led to this victory.”

Although Jacquemot and Boisson both grew up in the same area of ​​France, they rarely trained together as children. Only recently their paths are regularly crossing. Now they will cross so far on the largest stage. Jacquemot pointed out that the fiery public support, a key factor in both routes to the third round, will now be split.

“It is not easy to play against a French player at Roland because the audience will not stand behind me that much,” she said. “I think it will be pretty the same between the two players.”