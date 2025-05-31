Sports
Volt hockey fast, bright and completely inclusive
By Jennifer Russo
When we think of sport, we usually imagine professional or collegial athletes that seem strong, with tight muscles – that run fast, throw far, jump high and do everything they can to prove their physical ability. We are entertained by those who compete with others of equal bravery, partly because we enjoy the excitement and perhaps a bit because we admire that they will continue and above what the average person could ever consider.
Sport has the power to unite and inspire themselves, but for far too long people with certain disabilities have been left from the sidelines. Fortunately, this changes as more and more adaptive sports become available and technology progresses. From wheelchair basketball and tennis to sound -based sports that help people with vision loss play baseball or football, changes are made to enable people with physical challenges to play.
Although adaptive sports have traveled a long way, what if there are more serious limitations on physical movement, caused by a spinal injury or a genetic or congenital factor that causes skeletal and muscle weakness or atrophy? What if someone has little or no power to move his legs, arms, neck or all three? Is a competitive team sport possible?
Yes, that's it.
Although many adaptive sports still require some strength and agility, Volthockey breaks these barriers. This form of indoor hockey hockey uses motorized wheelchairs that are operated joystick, making it accessible to people with very limited mobility. The seats are installed with specially designed hockey sticks and can run 360 degrees. Matches are played on a flat gym floor and players zippers with a fast speed, turn and make in turns to get control of the ball. It requires a lot of strategy and is incredibly exciting to play.
Volt hockey originated in Scandinavia in the nineties, when the crowned Prince of Denmark made a donation to the Danish disabled Sports Foundation. It soon became popular throughout Europe and found its way to Canada in 2016. Massachusetts is the first, and so far the only state with Volt hockey teams. In 2021 the first official team was founded in Boston, called the Boston Whiplash.
Helena and Helge Liedtke, who had born a daughter with spinal muscle atrophy, soon realized how far there was when it came to real inclusion and decided to take action by establishing a non -profit organization called Space2thrive in 2015.
Despite the progress I thought as a society, our daughter was often excluded from community life and meaningful pear interaction. I could not find any room where she could just hear – especially a where she could play next to her sister or a friend. That painful gap drove my husband and me to start Space2thrive, a place where children and families with and without disabilities can connect, play and grow together, says Helena.
When they discovered Volt -Hockey in 2022, they saw it as the perfect way to expand that mission. They created a second US team, called The Rolling Warriors, named after a book by activist Judith Heumann. The team practices in the North Attleboro YMCA and participates in scrimmages with the Boston team and tournaments abroad.
Volt hockey is so much more than a sport; His empowerment, independence and connectedness. Helena shares the true ability.
To cover the costs for the program, Space2thrive depends on financing partners and supporters who want to help expand their impact, which creates fair opportunities. They have their annual 5K fundraising on Saturday 14 June in West Hill Dam in Uxbridge and hope that people will be inspired to be part of their inclusion mission. People can choose to run, jog, walk or drive on the path, and there will also be a lottery and quiet auction for a number of really great items, including gift vouchers for local companies, signed sports memorabilia and a holiday home stay.
In addition to the goals, Volt Hockey also plays a powerful role in the urge for real inclusion. It enables people to compete and be recognized, to celebrate and drive talent and inspires trust. The Rolling Warriors are working on growing their team and reaching more youth and adults who can benefit from the transformative program. In the long term, Helena hopes to have teams where everyone can play together, regardless of the ability.
Imagine a generation of children who grows up side by side and teaches each other to see each other's strengths instead of their limitations. That is the world that I want to help build. That is the power of Volt Hockey and the mission in the heart of Space2thrive, she says.
For more information about Space2thrive and their Volt Hockey program, or to sign up for their next 5K fundraising, visit www.space2thrive.org.
