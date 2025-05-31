



St. Johns, Antigua Cricket West -India (CWI) is proud to announce its latest collaboration with courts, the most trusted home furnishings and device shop in Caribbeans. De partnerschapsdeal werd onlangs ondertekend in Trinidad door (Chief Commercial Officer van CWI, Rupert Hunter van CWI; en VP & Managing Director voor Courts Caribbean, Felix Siman; die werd vergezeld door regionale marketingdirecteur, Feisal Muradali. Getuige van de ondertekening waren West -Indië spelers (van links naar rechts) Shunelle Shaw, Joshua Da Silva and Djenaba Joseph. With an inheritance of more than 60 years, courts have been a staple in Caribbean houses, synonymous with comfort, value and trust. Now, by tuning to Cricket West -India, the brand is investing even deeper into the cultural fabric of the region. Cricket West -India CEO, Chris Dehring, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, which starts just before the start of the long -awaited “full AH Energy” home series.

Through this collaboration, courts grassroots cricket development, fan -engagement -initiatives and important regional tournaments will support to feed the dreams of young cricketers, while fans offer more opportunities to make contact with the game they love.

Saidfelix Siman, vice president of Caribbean, Unicomer Group.

This partnership reflects courts that continuous dedication to the uplifting of Caribbean communities by supporting initiatives that deeply resonate with their values ​​and lifestyle. Cricket, with its unparalleled ability to bring families and nations together, reflects the own role of courts in the lives of generations of Caribbean people. Together, courts and cricket West -India will celebrate what it means to be Caribbean, resilient, resilient, passionate, united and “full AH energy”.

