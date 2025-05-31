



The Ultimate Table Tennis League made his Ahmedabad debut and appropriate on Saturday, it was Gujarat-Lad-shadow Desai and his wife Krittwika Roy who came on performances to remember. In the second draw of the opening day of the season 6, Desais Goa Challengers started his deficiency defense with a 10-5 victory over the home team Ahmedabad SG Pipers for 500 spectators in the EKA Arena. Roy, who was a replacement for Pritha Vartikar halfway through the tournament of last year Ahmedabad, was picked in April by Goa at Utts very first auction. Interesting is that Ayhika Mukherjee, her opponent, has replaced an injured Manika Batra in Ahmedabad this time. Mukherjee started the first game with a 5-0 lead and took comfortably 11-4. A streak for a streak – Roy won the first seven points of the second game, which she took 11-8. In a well-fought decision-maker, Roy came down from 8-9 to beat Mukherjee. Read also | AFI to give special focus to 4x100m relay after mixed fortunes in Asian athletics championships Just like Roy, Desai also lost his opening match – against Ricardo Walther, the world no. 34 from Germany. But not only the Indian saved three match points of 8-10 in the second, but he was also equal to Roys Zevenpunt's winning series of 4-3 in the decision maker. In the tournament opener, Dabang Delhi TTC Steamrolled Jaipur Patriots 11-4 when G. Sathiyan did not drop a competition in his mixed double match, in combination with Maria Xiao, as well as his singles rubber. The opening day witnessed six golden points and set the tone for what promises to be a tight match for the trophy. Result

Dabang Delhi TTC 11-4 Jaipur Patriots IZAAC QUEK BT. Child JHA 2-1 (5-11, 11-5, 11-9) Maria Last herself to Sreeja Street 1-2 (11-4, 9-11, 10-11) Sathiyan Gnnasekaran/Maria Xiao BT. Kanak Jha/Sreeja Akula 3-0 (11-6, 11-10, 11-6) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran BT. Jeet Chandra 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6) DIYA Chital BT. Britt Erland 2-1 (11-8, 11-7, 8-11) Dempo Goa Challengers 10-5 Ahmedabad SG Pipers Tiago Apolonia BT. Smehit Suravajjula 2-1 (11-6, 11-6, 10-11) Krittwika Roy BT. Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (4-11, 11-8, 11-9) Zeng Jian/Hardet Desai lost 1-2 (9-11, 10-11, 11-10) to Ayhika Mukherjee/Ricardo Watcher Mother Desai BT. Ricardo Wales 2-1 (6-11, 11-10, 11-3) Zeng Jian BT. Giorgia Piccolin 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-5)

