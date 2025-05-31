



Punjab Kings will be confronted with Mumbai for a place in the IPL final after the Indians have overwhelmed Gujarat in the eliminator

The Punjab Kings of Ricky Ponting have discovered that they should beat the powerhouse Mumbai Indians on Sunday if they have to reach the Indian Premier League final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already until the final on Tuesday after the Australian Paceman Josh Hazlewood led an eight-wicket victory in Qualifier 1 on Punjab on Thursday and took a devastating 3-21. Punjab, whose Australian presence also includes Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, who were both on the receiving side of Bengaluru's heroism of Thursday evening, must quickly bounce back from that beautiful reverse in the qualification match of Sunday 2. But that will not be easy against a side of Mumbai with their tail after an emphatic eliminator victory over Gujarat Titans on Friday. Five-time champions Mumbai chose Bat and picked up a commander 5-228 after their front lines reached a combined 17 sixes. Gujarat achieved 6-208 as an answer despite challenging beats by opener Sai Sudarshan (80) and Allrounder Washington Sundar (48). After Mumbai Skipper Hardik Pandya had chosen to batten, Jonny Bairstow, replacing Ryan Rickelton, replaced 47 from 22 balls in his first game of the season in a sizzling opening position of 84 with Rohit Sharma. Rohit, dropped twice early in his knock, hit 81 to punish Gujarat. Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25) and Pandya (22 not out) produced Wervelwindcamees to bring Mumbai past the 200-mark. The chase was steep and Gujarat stuttered early in their answer to lose Captain Shubman Gill, LBW by Trent Boult in the opening about the innings. Kusal Mendis (20) fell Wicket, but Sudharsan, the most important scorer of the tournament, introduced Gujarat's chase with his sixth fifty of the tournament. He found a competent ally in Sundar who hit Boult for back-to-back sixes to restore the pressure on Mumbai. Pandya brought Jasprit Bumrah back and the pace Bowler slid in a yorker between Sundar's legs to flatten his leg stump. The South African Richard Gleleson bowed Sudharsan when Mumbai managed back control of the competition through their sailors. Australians at IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($ 365k) Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($ 2.15 million), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($ 1.65 million) Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($ 510k) Luckknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($ 623k) Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($ 2 million), Glenn Maxwell ($ 770k), Mitch Owen ($ 550k), Josh Inglis ($ 475k), Aaron Hardie ($ 228k), Xavier Bartlett ($ 146k) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($ 2.29 million), Tim David ($ 547K) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($ 3.7 million), Travis Head ($ 1.2 million), Adam Zampa ($ 440k) IPL –

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose T: Tyres N/R: No results NRR: Net Run rate Ded.: Deduction Points: Total number of points

