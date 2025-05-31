Sports
Michigan Football adds 3 CB Davon Benjamin of 3 for official visit this weekend
2026 Georgia Commit Brady Marchese was the first surprising announcement for Michigan's football this weekend. The talented four-star WR announced that he will officially visit Ann Arbor this weekend, but he is not alone. According to ON3's Chad Simmons, ON3's top-ranging CB Benjamin of it Will also be in Ann Arbor this weekend for a last-minute official visit.
The 6-foot defensive back comes from Westlake Village (CA) and is considered the number 36 best player in the '26 cycle, according to the Composite. Benjamin's first public transport of his recruitment marks on Saturday. Although the Wolverines have made the first official visit, it seems that Oregon is that Currently Leiden His recruitment.
Recently speak with Simmons, Benjamin shared What he thought about Michigan.
Michigan really impressed me during my visit, said Benjamin. There is no way for you not to be successful there. With everything they have, from facilities to the people around the players and how they care about their children, makes you stand up for success. It was a great visit and it really surprised me.
247Sports' Greg Biggins exploring BenjaminAnd this is what he had to say about the striking defensive back:
Benjamin is the most versatile defending back to the West and could start at Corner, Safety or Nickel. A talented receiver too and offers playing capacity as a point/kick -returner. Plays predominantly safety at the HS level to allow him to make the sidelines roam to the sidelines and benefits from his reach and Ballhawk capacity, but has an excellent man to cover skills. Has a number of talented recipients on the 7V7 circuit locked up and shows the opportunity to play a physical game without having to grab and catch so many young corners. Athletically gifted, a Twitchy athlete that can stop and start a cent, can change direction and has the speed to run with just about everyone in the field. Plays a physical game in Run support and can fly from the hash and lay down an opposite ball carrier. A smart, high IQ footballer and very instinctive. When his physical tools combine with its high level of competitive, it will not surprise if Benjamin is a potential three-and-out college player and a high round NFL concept choice.
