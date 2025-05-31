



Red stick, the. Former LSU Tiger Justin Butch will make his return to Baton Rouge to serve as the associated head coach for the LSU Mens Tennis Team that was announced by head coach Danny Bryan on Saturday. I was fired to let Justin come back to LSU, said head coach Danny Bryan. Justin is one of the best competitors I have ever coached. He played tough, with energy, and with pride for the purple and gold! As a coach he has proven that he can make contact with his players and help them get the best out of themselves. The last two years he has proven as a great recruiter by signing the number 1 and no. 2 classes in the country. Butch has been the assistant coach for Texas Womens Tennis since 2022, where he helped in various impressive seasons. In his first two seasons at the Longhorns, he helped the team to a general record of 73-15 in doubles and 28-3 in Big 12 matches. He has one victory in the National Championship (2022) under his belt as part of the coaching staff and two NCAA quarter -final performances. The Longhorns also claimed the BIG 12 regular seasonal championship in 2023. In the 2025 season, the team placed a general record of 18-11 and earned 9 wins in Sec Play. Butch wore purple and gold on the field for his entire collegial career (2013-2017) and saw success during his time as a tiger. He was a four -year -old letter winner and triple team captain for the Tigers. During his four seasons at LSU, he placed an impressive 93 singles victories, and placed him number 10 under the LSU of all time singles wins leaders. He closed his double career with 76 victories. He finished his senior season sitting at number 27 in the Ita Doubles Rankings and at number 82 in Singles. Also in his last season he combined with Jordan Daigle to participate in the NCAA Doubles Championship 2017. He received various awards during his collegiate career to recognize his performance on the field. In 2014 he was appointed as the All-Freshman team after he turned out to be an asset to the team in his first season. In 2016 he earned a place in the All-SEC second team and LSWA All-Louisiana First Team. He closed his last season by being appointed as the first team of All-Louisiana and with the second team All-SEC Honors. Between Baton Rouge and Austin, butch played professionally from 2018-2021. He has a career High ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) World Ranking or No. 678 in Singles and No. 415 in Doubles. During his time at the Professional Court, he claimed five ITF -doubles titles and was a singles finalist in two ITF events. He is a resident of Miami, Florida and graduated from LSU with a bachelor in sports administration before he served as a graduate assistant for LSU Tennis. For more updates @lsutennis, follow on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.lsusports.net/news/2025/05/31/justin-butsch-joins-mens-tennis-as-associate-head-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos