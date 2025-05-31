



San Jose shows love to the sharks by calling part of a neighborhood permanent after the national hockey team. Earlier this month, city leaders renamed the corner of West St. John Street and North Alameda Boulevard as “Sharks Way” in an attempt to connect the hundreds of thousands of fans of the team with the center of San Jose. The location is in the street of the SAP center, also known as the Shark Tank, and extends from Highway 87 to the SAP center. The renamation comes when the city expands economic efforts in nearby areas, including the establishment of Post Street Pedish Center and further development of companies near San Jose Mineta International Airport. Mayor Matt Mahan said earlier this month that the city is close to the completion of a 25-year-old deal to keep the sharks in San Jose a decision that would still need approval from the city council. Chris Shay, senior vice -president of government affairs for Sharks Sports & Entertainment, said that the renamination is the manifestation of a concept known as stitching districts a physical and symbolic link between San Joses strongest downtown neighborhoods and attractions. By linking San Pedro Square, Little Italy, Guadalupe River Park and SAP Center, Sharks Way will create a hospitable, walkable road for Sharks fans, concert visitors and the locals on his way to a match, a concert or just enjoy a day in the beautiful Arena Green. Sharks Way is an important piece of the push to breathe new life into the Arena district district. The area is occupied by empty buildings, with fires that occur with nearby expired structures. Sharks Way is expected to improve the economic liveliness in the area by setting up the street as a consistent and pedestrian -friendly urban space. District 6 council member Michael Mulcahy represents. Mulcahy and his council colleagues approved the renamation on 20 May. Sharks Way is a tribute to our heroes in the hometown and dynamic fan base, and a sign of the Renaissance that takes place in our growing city center, Mulcahy told San Jos Spotlight.

Last week, councilors also added Sharks Road to the list of entertainment zones of the city to relax alcohol consumption rules during events such as the Super Bowl of next year and World Cup competitions. Add to that the entertainment zone policy, we create a powerful Force Multiplier that transforms this area into a formidable destination that the region will unite in 2026 and for years, Mulcahy said. Please contact Vicente Vera [email protected] Or follow @Vicentejvera on X.

