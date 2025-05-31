



India a versus England Lions, Highlights: Tom Haines from Sussex led a determined reaction for the English lions with a compound century after Karun Nair's impressive double hundred-driven India A to a considerable 557 on the second day of the four-day unofficial test. Due to Streken, De Leeuwen had reached 237/2 in 52 overs, with Haines that anchor the innings with an unbeaten 103 from 147 balls, still behind India A at 320 points. Haines reached his 15th first class century late in the day and took the lead after the early loss of Ben McKinney (16), which was bent by Anshul Kamboj. Haines was accompanied by Emilio Gay and the duo stabilized the innings with a 109-run partnership. Gay missed and narrowly half a century and fell 46 for 46 to left-arm Spinner Hard Dubey. Max Holden then joined Haines and scored a solid 64 of 61 balls, because they fare a 106-run partnership to greatly end the day. India A Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran used six bowlers to break the Lions momentum, but Haines and Holden showed calmness and attacking intention. Earlier, Karun Nair, back to the Indian test setup after eight years, showed his class with a sublime 204 from 281 balls, including 26 borders and a six, as India A resumed at 409/3. Karun and Dhruv Jurgel (94) added 195 runs for the fourth Wicket before Jurgel's dismissal. Karun fell shortly after reaching his double hundred, and the Lions Pacers then made regular breakthroughs to complete the India an innings. Short scores: India A 557 All Out in 125.1 Overs, England Lions 237/2 in 52 overs.

