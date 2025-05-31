ESSEX – After last year's second place at the Vermont High School Tennis Individual State Tournament, Ram Middlebury Senior Jackson Murray since 1998 to the first Singles Championship of his program.

In the meantime, the Burlington duo of Quinn Moore and Sam Wick bundled the forces for the three-day tournament to add to the recent Doubles of the Seahores.

“It feels great to be the winner. It has been a big goal of mine since the first year,” said Murray. “I have made steady progress every year.”

For more about how Murray closed his career with the championship and how Moore and Wick quickly discovered chemistry, read on below from their last games on the Rand in Essex on Saturday 31 May.

Girls Tennis Reporting: MMUs Bea Molson returns to Glory, CVU Girls claims double at individual championships

Jackson Murray is Middlebury's first singles state champion in 27 years

Murray came in this year tournament as the best seed that had to drop a set this spring. When Murray suffered his first setback in the quarterfinals matchup against Oscar Crainich van Burlington on Friday, but gathered for a 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory to move forward.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Murray then rode in the semi-final in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, about Stowe's Max Biedermann, for an entertaining, two-hour final versus Champlain Valley's Oscar Andersson.

The Koele Murray held his emotions inward basis after the foundation, point after point, in order to ward off the attempt by Andersson to force a match breaker. Murray won the opening set, 6-2, before Andersson broke to draw on 3-all in the second set.

'I feel that I am a pretty calm person. There is much more going on than on the outside. In general, I think I'm pretty good at dealing with pressure moments, “said Murray.” Tennis is a very mental sport. If you get too much in your head or go on yourself, it will only make you worse. “

Murray returned the favor to the Andersson service and then won a long-term Deuce struggle for a 5-3 lead. On Championship Match Point, Murray and Andersson exchanged long volleys before Murray approached it just before the winner.

“(Andersson's) A really cool player, he is a smart player and he gives him everything on the field. I had to match and continue that energy and stay one point at the same time,” Murray said. “I was exhausted and I wanted to put some pressure on my opponent to come up with a passing shot. When I got the chance to put it away, I could do that.”

Murray is the first Middlebury Boys player to claim the title of the singles since Alex Davydov completed his three-level (1996-1998).

Burlington's Quinn Moore, Sam Wick Roll to Doubles Championship

Quinn Moore and Sam Wick are coaptains in the Tennis team of Burlington Boys. They also played at number 3 and no. 4 singles respectively while playing the regular season.

But when the individual double state tournament rolled around, Moore and Wick worked together to chase a new Seahorse Crown. And the BHS football teammates have completed that performance with emphatic versions during the three days.

More: Vermont High School Tennis: Fits Champions of the Individual Tournament

The Seahorse-Tandem was closed in the vicinity of flawless play with a straight victory over the Nate Cook-Yoder of Middlebury and Baker Nelson 6-3, 6-2. It has been Burlington's third Doubles -Kroon since 2021. Last year, Burlington's Kheim Nguyen and Nevin Morton won the title.

“It is a great feeling to be champions with double state, just like Nevin and Kheim,” said Moore.

Moore and Wick came into the seed of the tournament, Moore and Wick all four of the matches won straight sets and only dropped 11 games during their run to the championship.

Please contact Alex Abrami on[email protected]. Follow him on X, previously known as Twitter:@aabrami5.