



Kalamazoo, me. – Vers of winning the National Championship, the Western Michigan Hockey program has announced its team prizes for the 2024-25 season. The MVP price was divided by Alex Bump And Tim Tea . Bump also claimed the most important scorers prize of the team. The earlier lake, Minn. Native collected 47 points on 23 goals and 24 assists. He was named a first team All-American, together with a unanimous All-NCHC First Towl. Bump signed with the Philadelphia Flyers after the end of the season. Washe for the team to new heights and finished the year with 38 points on 16 goals and 22 assists. He was the defensive attacker of the year of the NCHC and made his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks after the season. Hampton Slukynsky Collected the Rookie of the Year -Teer of the team. He ended the season with an impressive 19-5-1 record to go with a 1.90 goals against the average EN .922 savings percentage. Slukynsky was a second team All-NCHC Honoree and made both the Fargo region and the frozen four all-tournament teams. On defense, Samuel Sjolund was named the most valuable defender of the team. This year he placed career numbers and finished the season with 29 points on four goals and 25 assists. He made the Fargo Regional All-Tournament team. Hold on to defense, Brian Kramer Earned the plus/minus Award. He was +28 in 42 games this season, while he added 17 points to two goals and 15 assists. Owen Michaels I did not see a second slump because he posted great songs in 2024-25. He collected the most improved player prize from the team. The resident of Michigan finished the season with 36 points on 18 goals and 18 assists. He scored four times in the Frozen Four to earn the most excellent player prize. Robby Drazner And Grant Slukynsky were chosen for the Sportsmanship Award. The two combined the entire season to commit only four penalties. Slukynsky was one of the top scorers in the team and registered 36 points on 10 goals and 26 assists. Drazner set up career-best songs and placed 14 points on five goals and nine assists from the Blue Line. A few grim seniors have also collected prizes this season. Cam Knuble was called the Koha Grinder, while Wyatt Schingosheet has recorded the Brown and Gold Award. Knublehad a career-best 15 points on five goals and 10 assists, while Schingoethe had a career-best 11 points on five goals and six assists. Both players registered points in the national championship game. Finally, Cole Crusberg-Rosene received the academic prize for his bravery on ice and in the classroom. He is currently wearing a 3.97 GPA in pre-business law. On the ice, Crusberg-Rosene was able to post 12 points on three goals and nine assists. Those were all career heights.

