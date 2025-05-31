



Ashutosh Sharma from Delhi Capitals made his club Cricket debut in England and scored 100 in 73 deliveries on Saturday (May 31). Ashutosh is signed by Wigan Cricket Club In the Cricket competition of Liverpool and District 2025, part of the ECB Premier League structure. He debuted today and left an immediate impression with one hundred at number 5 against Formby CC. Walking with the score on 17-3 in 9.5 Overs, Ashutosh, together with Opener Aveen Dalugod, was approaching a 153-run position in 23.4 overs. Ashutosh hit eight and six sixths, hit a success rate of 136.99, while he saved the team from a precarious position and reached his hundred out of 70 balls. However, he did not succeed in adding another run and his resignation, over in the 34th, led to a different collapse, when Wigan fell from 170-3 to 195-7 after 41 overs. Ashutosh only arrived early this morning in the UK. He had a Breakout IPL season last year, when he made 189 runs with a success rate of 167.25. He was bought by Delhi Capitals from Punjab Kings prior to the season and scored 204 points on an average of 29.14 in 2025 with a success rate of 160.62. Delhi did not qualify for the IPL play -offs, so Ashutosh opened the chance to fly to England for the luminaire. Ashutosh has played 14 list A games, together with 44 T20s and still has to score a hundred in professional cricket from White-Ball. He also played eight first -class games, with an average of 28.46 and a high score of 123. Ashutosh is not the only Indian that Club Cricket plays in England this summer. Earlier, KS Bharat, who was unsold in the IPL auction of 2025, applied to Dulwich CC for the Surrey Championship. He made 134 in 108 balls against Esher CC during debut and helped the side of 318-8 earlier this month. Followed for all cricket -updates, including Live ScoresMatch statistics, tub And more. Stay informed of the Latest cricket newsplayers updates, team classification, Match highlights, Video -analysis And Live match opportunities.

