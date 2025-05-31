



Saturday 31 May 2025 | 5:03 pm Christopher Horner | Triblive Gabriella Dusi van Belle Vernon hugs Shady Side Academy's Meriwether McCargo after they won WPial Gold at the Tennis Singles Championships on Thursday 19 September 2024 at Bethel Park High School.

Junior Gabby Dusi changes course for her college tennis career. The striking Belle Vernon, who won back-to-back wpial class 2A Singles Championships, announced last week that she was committed to Duquesne. She previously made a verbal promise to Saint Francis (Pa.), But with SFU that from NCAA Division I to Division III, she could not play at her preferred level. But there was more going on. “I was originally interested in both Saint Franciscus and Duquesne because of their PA programs,” said Dusi. “I also love the Duquesne campus and I felt at home from the moment I stepped on it. It is also very close to home. The tennis team is very competitive and the program will encourage me to become a better player there.” Last year Dusi also finished second in the Piaa Singles Tournament. “I wanted to play Division I Tennis since about the eighth class, and it has been my goal since then,” Dusi said. Dusi and recent Piaa Class 2A Boys Singles champion Max Henson van Belle Vernon have put the Leopards' program on the map with their game of recent times. “Tennis at Belle Vernon has had a lot of success, because both myself and Max Henson happen to have families who have supported and offered many opportunities to continue our game because the area does not have many tennis courts and resources,” Dusi said. “My father (Steve Dusi) both coached us in the WPial and Piaa tournaments.” Staatsplay -Onts A slim number of local teams will open the PIAA baseball and softball season this week. Only Greensburg's softball teams, central Catholic baseball and Hempfield and Penn-Trafford have qualified for the late season of the state. The first round is Monday. • Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) finished fourth in WPIAL class A and plays district 10 champion West Middlesex (12-8) at 2 p.m. at Slippery Rock University. • WPial class 6A champion Hempfield (20-1) organizes State College (11-8) in the first round at 4 p.m. • Penn-Trafford (20-3), the WPIAL 5A Second, plays on Central Mountain (15-1) on 4. Roundball height points Latrobe's Carley Berk brought MVP award from the Roundball Classic All-Star Basketball Games that were played in North Allegheny last weekend. Berk, who played the day before in Mechanicsburg in a State Flag Football All-Star match, scored 11 points for the 5A team class in a loss of 50-45 for class 2a/district 10. Berk, a Millersville commit, was not the only local player who played well during the event. Brayden Stone from Penn-Trafford had 17 points to help the class 5A South team to beat the district 10 Stars, 141-101. The class 4A Boys team fell on class A/City League, 94-78, but Zion Moore van Belle Vernon scored 11. In the victory of class 2a 90-78 in class 3A, Liam Gallagher van Greensburg Central Catholic had 11 points. And for the 6A Girls class, which handled class 5a, 80-60, Averi Brozeski by Norwin, scored 10. Bill Beckner Jr. is a triblive reporter for local sports in Westmoreland County. He can be reached at [email protected]. Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg CC, Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford

