



Match report Djokovic is the same as a personal record with R3 Roland Garros Win Serbian plays the next norrie May 31, 2025 Peter Staples/ATP Tour Novak Djokovic chases a record-expanding 25th major in Paris.

By Sam Jacot Novak Djokovic registered a striking personal milestone in Roland Garros on Saturday, where he moved past the Austrian qualifying match Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. By reaching the fourth round, Djokovic moved to 99 competition victories at the major, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, equal to his best figure on a single Grand Slam tournament. The Serbian has also won 99 victories on the Australian Open, where he is a record of 10 times champion. Djokovic had during the two-hour, nine-minute meeting at the court Philippe-Chatrier against Misolic. He led the pace of the 23-year-old and stepped into court to increase aggression on big points to continue to the last 16 in Paris for the 16th consecutive year. Djokovic's WL record per Grand Slam event A triple Roland Garros Titlist, the 38-year-old wants to add this fourteen days to his count and a record-expanding 25th major. But to drop a set in the French capital, Djokovic will then meet the British Lefty Cameron Norrie, who defeated Countryman Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-2 to reach the fourth round at the major for the first time. Djokovic takes a 5-0 Lexus ATP Head2head series ahead against Norrie in the game, after he defeated the 29-year-old in Geneva last week. Djokovic suffered defeats at Clay in Clay in Monte-Carlo and Madrid in April, but started again during the ATP 250 event in Geneva, when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the final to conquer his 100th Tour level title The number 6 in the PIF ATP ranking listed comfortably because of his opening of three games in Paris, after he had defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round and Corentin Moutet in the second round. Last year at this location he won the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games and hopes to write more history next week. Misolic played for the first time in the third round with a major. The 23-year-old was opposed to Djokovic for the first time, but in the past time had been spent time with the former number 1 in the PIF ATP rankings, training with the Serbian for the US Open last year. Misolic allocates France 13 places to no. 140 in the PIF ATP Live rankings, after he has defeated Buyunchaokete and Denis Shapovalov. Did you know that?

The only player who has achieved more victories at Roland Garros than Djokovic is record 14-way champion Rafael Nadal, who has a record of 112-4.

