



As the first sign of life in what is busy with a busy season, the Colorado Avalanche announced that they have signed top perspective goalkeeper Ilya Nabokov for a two-year entry contract that starts in the 2025-26 season. The duration of two years is due to the current age of 22 in Nabokovs. This step has long been rumors and it is good to finally have the former KHL MVP as part of the organization. However, there is one reservation. Evan Rawal van The Denver Gazette report That Nabokov may still be borrowed back to his KHL team Metallurg Magitogorsk in Russia next season. This would be a lot like the approach that Colorado followed with the recent colleague Russian signer Nikolai Kovalenko. Keeping a current NHL contract makes it much easier to come to North -America in the spring when the KHL season ends and can open the door for Nabokov to attend Avalanche -Development Camp in July in July. The 38th general choice in the 2024 NHL concept Is the starter for Metallurg in the past two years and the Gragin Cup won in 2024. This season was not that strong, but Nabokov still brought a .923 savings percentage and 2.22 goals against average. He is ready to compete in North America and find a road to the NHL, but Nabokov is probably looking for a major role in the AHL and a quick chance with the avalanche when he arrives. If Colorado is planning to bring Trent Miner back if the Colorado Eagles has just been playing for another year and also Avalanche -back goalkeeper Scott Wedwood in the last year of his contract, then it can be logical for Nabokov to complete another season in Russia, even if it uses a year of his ELC to do this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufkanakp54

