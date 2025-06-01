



Ahmedabad, 31 May (IANS) Two-spring reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers recorded their first victory of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 with a horrible team effort, with head of Sharmet Desais 2-1 triumph over world no. 34 Ricardo Singles Singles. Earlier, Dabang Delhi TTC achieved a dominant 11-4 victory over Jaipur Patriots, thanks to the efforts of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and DIYA Chitales. Hardet shook a slow start to aim a tense second match of Match 4, with 11-10; He then stormed through the decision-maker 11-3 to push the title defender on his way to a victory on the opening day. Feeded under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Indianoil Utt continues to grow as a prominent professional competition. All 23 tires, more than 16 action -packed days, will take place in Ahmedabads Eka Arena. All tires are broadcast on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Tamil and streams live on Jiohotstar for fans throughout the country. Five-time Olympian Tiago Apolonia, the oldest player of the competitions, set the tone for Goa Challengers with back-to-back 11-6 victories on Snehit Suravajula and broke away from 5-5 impasse in both games. Snehit clawed a back for the home team with a Golden Point victory in the third. Krittwika Sinha Roy then added a 2-1 victory for the title defender and bounced back from a loss of the first game to Ayhika Mukherjee with strong 11-8, 11-9 finish. The scratch combination of Ayhika and debutant Ricardo Walther dragged Ahmedabad SG Pipers back in the draw, thanks to their 2-1 mixed Doubles victory over Sharebeet and Zeng Jian. Shadeets's sensational victory over Walther, however, ensured that the ruling champions entered the last game with their noses at the front. In a battle for the debutants, Singapores Zeng provided an opening day victory for Dempo Goa Challengers, after having won Italys Giorgia Piccolin 3-0 and won 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. In the Days First Clash, Dabang Delhi TTC opened their account with an impressive 11-4 victory over Jaipur Patriots. Sathiyan, who returned for his sixth consecutive season with Delhi, wiped Jeet Chandra 3-0 to seal the draw early, while DIYA Chitaleindianoil Utt auctions highly appreciated Indian player clinchen a sharp 2-1 victory over World No. 43 Britt Eerland. Earlier in the draw, 19-year-old Izaac Quek Dabang Delhi gave an early boost through beautiful triple Olympian Kanak JHA with 2-1. Jaipur Patriots hit back through Sreeja Akula, who walked past Maria Xiao in a tense fight and sealed her 2-1 victory with the first golden point of the seasons. But in the mixed Doubles, Delhis Sathiyan and Maria immediately clicked, dominated the set and set the stage for a clean finish when Delhi wiped the last two games. Sathiyan and Halseet took the Indian player of the draw for their respective tires, while Maria Xiao and Zeng Jian received the foreign player from the Tie Honor. Maria and Ayhika Mukherjee picked up the shot of the Tie Gongs for their efforts. Earlier at the Dream Utt Juniors, both Maharashtra sides of narrow 5-4 victories achieved. U Mumba TT walked past Stanleys Chennai Lions with important victories by Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidharan, while PBG Pune Jaguars Opwinthe Op Kolkata Thunderblades with a commander double performance by Atharva Nawarange and Tushti. Final scores: Dempo Goa Challengers 10-5 Ahmedabad SG Pipers Tiago Apolonia BT. Smehit Suravajjula 2-1 (11-6, 11-6, 10-11) Krittwika Sinha Roy BT. Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (4-11, 11-8, 11-9) Mother Desai/Zeng Jian lost to Ricardo Walter/Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (9-11, 10-11, 11-10) Mother Desai BT. Ricardo Wales 2-1 (6-11, 11-10, 11-3) Zeng Jian BT. Giorgia Piccolin 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-5) Dabang Delhi TTC 11-4 Jaipur Patriots IZAAC QUEK BT. Child JHA 2-1 (5-11, 11-5, 11-9) Maria Last herself to Sreeja Street 1-2 (11-4, 9-11, 10-11) Sathiyan Gnnasekaran/Maria Xiao BT. Kanak Jha/Sreeja Akula 3-0 (11-6, 11-10, 11-6) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran BT. Jeet Chandra 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6) DIYA Chital BT. Britt Erland 2-1 (11-8, 11-7, 8-11) -Ians BSK/

