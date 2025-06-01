Mason ends 11th in Division 2





Kalamazoo Mason had a few flights reach the third round in the 2 State Finals division while he ended with nine points. The nine points were most under Greater Lansing teams for Mason, which ended for 11th place. East Lansing ended with eight points. Megan Bozung went on to the third round at number 3 Singles, while Carcyn Winkel and Juliette Smoker won the number 2 Doubles to lead Mason. East Lansing also had a few flights that made the third round. Ani Meghea and Evie Laxton went to no. 3 double, while Stella Alfredson and Zoe van Dorn got the three at number 4 Doubles. More: MHSAA Track State Finals: Fowler Girls Repeat as champions Division 3 Haslett had five points to lead the area teams at the state final at the University of Michigan. Lauren Richey reached the third round at number 4 singles to lead Haslett. Division 4 Addison Murphy made the third round before he fell at number 3 singles to lead Lansing Catholic, because it ended with five points in the state final in the Midland Tennis Center. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Division 1 Okemos had a few flights that made the third round during the end with four points at the state final. Komal Patel made the third round before he fell at number 3 singles, while Christina Joseph and Joanna Deng got the third round at number 1 Doubles.

