American hockey must keep its foot on gas – Twin Cities
The Minnesota Wild are not one of the eight teams that Bill Guerin used during his almost two decades of career as a NHL player. But the Wild General Manager once skated for the home team in St. Paul. In the fall of 2004, Guerin played for Team USA in the Hockey World Cup.
Before he packed houses in Xcel Energy Center, Guerin had teammates such as Brett Hull, Mike Modano, Jeremy Roenick, Chris Chelios, Keith Tkachuk and the current Minnesota Frost Head Coach Klee. The Americans defeated Slovakia in the provisional round and beat Russia in the quarterfinals before they fell to Finland in a tight, 2-1 semi-final.
Between three trips to the Olympic Games, a few performances in the World Cup and two Stints with the American entry in World Juniors when he was a teenager, Guerin spent nearly 90 games with red, white and blue and bothered for a medal at various international hockey stages.
He won gold in the 1996 World Cup and silver at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City. So when USA Hockey needed a general manager for face-off February 4 February, Guerin was the logical choice and put together a team that came within an overtime goal of gold. In the 2026 Olympic Games, he will serve in the same capacity for Team USA, which will be held in Italy in February.
At the beginning of May, when he held his seasonal meeting with the Minnesota Media after the Wilds First-Round Playoff exit, Guerins bags were already packaged for the 2025 World Championship in Denmark and Sweden. And although there were seven wild players and/or prospects who had several of the international team schedules, Guerin was the first and the employer was second.
I put a great emphasis on it. It is not necessary how many goals you score or this or that or whatever, Guerin said about the tournament that was held every spring in Europe. It is, when will we win that tournament? We will have to win that tournament soon. We need our best players.
Rite of spring
The NHL pauses for the Olympic Games and competitions such as the inaugural 4 nations, so that the top players can skate for their country. The world championship is played at the same time with the NHL -Play -offs in the spring, which means that the schedules for the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Switzerland and others mainly from skaters, defenders and goalkeepers of NHL teams were not made or the first round.
Among the top players for Team USA in 2025, the former Gophers star Logan Cooley, Frank Nazar and Zach Werenski, whose NHL teams Utah, Chicago and Columbus, respectively, were the play -offs of 2025. Wild defender Zeev Buium was in a plane for Europe to skate for the Americans only a few days after Minnesota had been beaten by Vegas from the late season.
Other wild properties in the tournament were defense perspective David Spacek (Czech Republic), Doelverention Prospect Samuel Hlavaj (Slovakia), defender Jared Spurgeon (Canada), deducted goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury (Canada), defender Jonas).
With Guerin and other American hockey higher UPS for different competitions in Stockholm, the American team did something that it had last achieved in 1933. After only one loss in their seven provisional round competitions, the Americans defeated Finland, Sweden and Switzerland in the medal round to bring Gold to Gold.
The final versus the Swiss, whose international hockey stock is rising rapidly, was an overtime thriller, in which Buffalo Forward Tage Thompson scored the only goal of the competitions.
“It was a great experience … And the buy-in of players was great. There was a good feeling,” Guerin said this week as he took some much needed time away from the ice rink. “The boys wanted to be there, and that is what I tried to push (that) it is a great experience to play for your country.”
Guerin noted that the 1933 team won gold in an era in which schedules had less than a dozen players, goalkeepers wore little to no filling and the forward pass was a relatively new element of the game.
“This is really the first time in modern history that we did it,” said Guerin.
And this gold medal may have come to what more and more seems to be at the best times for American hockey. Guerin pointed out that the American entry in Slee Hockey is a modified version of the game for players who have lost limbs or have lost paralyzing, dominating the world stage.
Best times?
Team USA won its second consecutive gold at the World Juniors from 2025 and goes for the Drie-Pit when the tournament comes to the Twin Cities in December.
In April the American women defeated Canada in extension to claim the world championship in the Czech Republic. And when they come to Italy next winter, the Americans will insist on their first Olympic gold from Heren since the Miracle on Ice of 1980, while the teams of Team USA won their most recent gold in 2018.
“There have been a lot of great achievements, and the player pool for all different categories in which we play is success. It's a good thing,” Guerin said. “However, we don't want to get our foot off the gas. The world championships happen every year. We don't just want to say:” Hey, great, we won one, let's go back. ” We want to continue to compete for medals.
In view of the Olympic Games, Guerin said perhaps the most important thing that the most important members of Team USA obtained this month, in addition to those gold medals, the experience to play in meaningful games while wore the colors of the nation.
“Often there are very, very good players who have not played in meaningful games,” said Guerin. “We had a few boys in that category that really came up and proven that they can.”
The process of choosing the USA selection team for World Juniors starts at the end of July in Minneapolis with the World Juniors Summer Showcase, including teams from Canada, Sweden and Finland and the United States, and will be held in Ridder Arena on the U of M Campus. Minnesota Gophers Hen's Hockey Coach Bob Motzko is the American coach for World Juniors, for the third time in his career.
