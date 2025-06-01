Iowa High School Tennis Girls State Championships Recap 2025





Jessica Pegula talks about all things WTA and American lady tennis Jessica Pegula comes by for the French open talk about American Tennis and her collaboration with World of Hyatt. Sports seriously The Iowa High School Girls tennis season from 2025 packed on 31 May for people with the highlight of the State Singles and Doubles tournament. The tournament brought with it the delight and the heartache, because only two individuals and two double teams were able to claim the title of State Champion. Here is an overview of the promotion. Ankeny's Kira Smith claims class 2a individual title In Iowa City, where the class 2a tournament was held, Kira Smith claimed the state title with a victory over Clinton Senior Sescie Haan. Smith achieved the victory in straight sets and did not lose any set during the tournament. According to Bound, Smith was unbeaten of the year In both Doubles and singles competition. More: Rivalry from brother or sister: Eastern Iowa Brothers make history of graduated capable of tennis title Match North Scott second-year student Madelyn Jepsen took third place home with a 2-1 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Junior Lily Holland. Dowling Catholic Duo catches class 2a double title The Doubles team from Dowling Catholic claimed the state title in straight sets and won 2-0. The Grace Frye and Juju Mauro team, both seniors, brought the Wolves' duo from second -year students, Mia Deines and London Taylor. The team of Sasha Postnikov and Marie Stier from Iowa City West finished in third place and defeated the Dowling duo of Payton Blume and Mady Pierron in straight sets. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Xavier's Gabriella Fleming makes a walk to class 1A title < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> In the northwest of the campaign in Iowa City, the class 1A tournament took place in Waterloo. Cedar Rapids Xavier Second -year Gabriella Fleming kept the good vibes rolling for the saints. Earlier in the week, Charlie Legrand de Boys 1a claimed individual title and the duo of Jacob Schmit and Bennett won the double crown for the saints. Flemming added more hardware to the trophy cabinet of Xavier and got Kate Holton from Waterloo Columbus in straight sets. It is the second consecutive state title for Fleming, which did not lose any set during the tournament. Pella Senior Claire Smock finished the tournament in third place with a victory over St. Edmond Senior Lauren Gibb. Xavier claims 1a Doubles State Championship It was one week before the saints, who wip the singles and doubles competition in both the boys and the Girls State Tennis Tournaments. The senior duo of Ruby Smith and Isabel Tinbin achieved a straight-set victory over the Dik-New Hartford team of Izzy Norton and Aidalyn tott. Smith and Tobin only lost one set in the tournament. Decorah's team of Grace Huinker and Olivia Huinkerfinefinefine in third place, in which a second team of Dik-New Hartford, Addy Joslin and Lauren Muller was removed in straight sets.

