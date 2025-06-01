Sports
Alexander Semin calls Alex Ovechkin a one -time hockey player: 'Goals still cannot deal with Oveechkin's Shot'
Former capital of Washington Great Alexander Semin Has done an interview with Mikhail Skryl of Sport-Express FridayAnd much of the conversation was attracted to his time in DC and the exploits of his old teammate Alex Ovechkin.
Although Ovechkin scored 50 or more goals three different times, while Semin was wearing a capitals sweater from 2006-2012, the sniper admitted that he could never have imagined that he was his legendary line-mate who would pass Wayne Gretzky's career goal a total of 894.
“No, I never thought of it,” Semin said in Russian to Sport-Express And according to a translation by Google Translate. “And I think Alexander couldn't imagine it either. I don't think there will be such people in hockey in the next 100 years. In the case of Oveechkin everything came together: Health, Talent and Happiness.”
Semin, who is still the only other capitals player than Oveechkin to this day, that 40 goals score in a season since 2005-06, believes that OVI's shot makes him so special. Well that and various other important character traits.
“Sasha just plays hockey, gives himself his favorite thing to the end,” Semin said. “It must be admitted that he is doing better than others. His shot is phenomenal, that says it all.”
He added: “Ovi itself is unique in his goal instinct, shot, perseverance and tenacity.”
Semin traveled to Washington DC shortly after Oveechkin broke the goals of the NHL against the New York Islanders on 6 April, appeared in a Capitals practice and lived the Capitals match of 10 April at where the Oveechkin team Eerde with a “GR8ness pre-game ceremony.” Semin later had the opportunity to keep Ovechkin's record -breaking goal up for a photo.
Over the years Semin has looked at how Oveechkin changed a player who scored countless goals from the hurry to someone who can score through one-timers on the Power Play.
“Let's be realistic: the style of OVI has changed,” Semin said. “He does not run as he did when he was 20. It's just impossible. But his scoring instinct and shot has not gone anywhere. And scoring instinct is the most important skill in hockey. Goalies still can't handle the shot of Oveechkin.”
Semin described Oveechkin's flourishing Houwitser as something he simply developed by nature from his time as a child in Moscow. Although many NHL players have since emulated the flowering clapper of OVI, there are no “accurate and powerful” per semin. For his part, the former Capitals -wing player has never tried to shoot like Oveechkin and to say that “everyone has his own style” and that “our sticks are different in height and bend.”
During the conversation, Semin called his favorite to start five of the former line fellows, in which he chose Oveechkin, Viktor Kozlov and himself, together with Sergei Fedorov and Mike Green for defense. Semin's biggest goal as a player was not to hoist the Stanley Cup, but to win a world championship.
“I went on the ice and did my job as good as I could,” Semin said about his career. “Thinking of the hope that is placed on you will not lead to something good: unnecessary thoughts appear in your head that you have to score or pass. You just have to be yourself and play hockey.”
