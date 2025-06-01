Olympic Champion Fan joins the German TT club Saarbrucken

German table tennis club Saarbrucken announced the signing of the Olympic Champion Fan Zhendong on Sunday.

In a statement, the Saarbrucken -club said that “a stir caused with a spectacular new signature” as a fan, a former world no. 1 and one of the biggest stars in international table tennis, will compete for the club in the German Table Tennis League of next season, the TTBL.

“I am really looking forward to the new challenges in Saarbrucken and in the TTBL,” Fan said the club's website. “I am very enthusiastic to be part of this club, to get to know a new environment and to celebrate many successes together with the team.”

“It all came as such a surprise and happened so quickly that we still can't quite believe it,” said team manager Nicolas Barroa. “But it is reality fan Zhendong will play for us. This is not only an absolute milestone in terms of sport, but also a huge moment for our club and German and European table tennis as a whole.”

Fan took both Messrs Singles and team golden medals at the 2024 Olympic Games and became the 11th player in history to reach a career Grand Slam of Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cup.

“The Olympic champion, world champion and winner of several World Cup not only brings absolute world class, but also worldwide attention to Saarbrucks,” the club said.

Fan previously played for Shanghai in the Chinese Table Tennis Super League (CTTSL). The CTTSL of the new season is planned to start on June 9 and to walk until December 28.