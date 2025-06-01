Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on site when the story develops. Whether it is about the financial data of the Pro-Trump Pac of Elon Musk or the production of our newest documentary, 'The A Word', which sheds light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to dissect the facts of the messages. At such a crucial moment in the history of the US we need reporters on the ground. With your donation we can continue to send journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The independent is familiar by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news, we choose not to lock Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism must be available to everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes the difference. Read more

Qatar finally wins the Champions League. It should be an absurd sentence, but then this was a farce of a sports competition. It was hardly a football match, but an exhibition of superior strength – in several senses.

Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Internazionale 5-0, in what was actually and tonal the most one-sided final in history. Nobody, not even the Great Real Madrid of 1960, had previously won five goals.

PSG therefore becomes the second club owned by a foreign state that has won the Champions League, with the accident ending that they are defeated in both finals. If the team felt pain after he had lost 1-0 to Manchester City in 2023, since they thought they should have won, there was only shame here.

This is not overly to be reprimanded, even if Simone Inzaghi has become a lot wrong. The differences in the teams meant that Inter again had to be almost perfect to have some chance. They were very far from that, because instead PSG saw one of the most complete European champions ever.

Luis Enrique has done a highest work to make this team, to win both his second Champions League and a second Treble. It is certainly difficult not to feel happy for him, an intense but good man. The tragic story of his daughter, who died in 2019 at the age of nine, adds such an emotional element to this victory. Enrique was specifically planning to plant a PSG flag in the moment of victory, to reflect the moment he shared with Xana in 2015. He was moved instead while PSG fans recreate a Tifo de scene, but in their colors. It was a moving moment.

There is now also a suitable youth for his new team, as illustrated with how 19-year-olds were responsible for three of the goals. The highest desire Doue got two after setting up the first. Senny Mayulu came from the bank to conquer that record. As a result, there were still pleasant stories within the team. It is good for football that a unique Georgian playmaker such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia now has the claim to be the best player in the world, the 24-year-old who uses this phase for a big explanation as he driven in the fourth. That was of course another escape in the space of the space, an image that would characterize the game.

And yet you cannot get away from the fact that this is all used to fully play completely non-football reasons, because Qatar enjoyed the glory in the same way as for the World Cup 2022.

Is this really what football is for? Should this not search for questions about the long direction of travel? For the answer you only have to consider that Nasser al-Khelaifi, the PSG president whose ultimate responsibility is for the EMIR, is one of the most influential people in football in addition to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

The Qatari officer has risen to become chairman of the European Club Association, which have been so important in reforming this entire competition. And yet the large showpiece of Clubvoetbal became the showcase of so much that is wrong with the game, with the record correline that appropriately symbolized the scale of the problems. The fact that PSG was so fascinating to look at is part of that. That is the sports washing, to use a term that has long feels like it does not translate enough what is happening.

Much of this is the political catching of sport, and Qatars Trophy Club now has their hands around the European Cup itself.

You just have to consider how inter real football is royalty, who previously won this game three times, and still the 14th richest club in the world. And yet, usually owned by an assets management fund itself, there is still a huge gap between them and PSG.

Interseed full turnover of 327m is just over half of PSGs for the last wage account – not income – and that turned out.

Enriques team may be young, but they are also expensive, with almost 100 million only paid for Doue and Bradley Barcola. They also benefited from the way in which the same holes have reduced the French league to a joke, in contrast to the debilitating title race that Inter has undergone.

PSGS also turned out to be youthful intensity. There was a gap between the teams in terms of their strength. Where Pep Guardiola once said it was very difficult to know where to print on this Inter, PSG seemed so easy to find.

They were boys against old men. You could suddenly see exactly why Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Matteo Darmian and other players who have revitalized Inzaghi are not at the best -paying clubs. Lautaro Martinez did not have his big club moment.

Instead, a series of players who were known barely two years ago are now the European champions, which look like the future of the game. Enrique itself also has a claim to be the best coach in the world. His idea of ​​football has been far above someone else at a level of refinement and felt like something new. Oppositionants did not know how to deal with them. Enriques ideas constantly surprise them.

Here the gap between the teams was such that PSG thought it was almost embarrassed to score the first goal after just 12 minutes. Doue showed the highest and selfless presence of the Spirit to quadrate, but Achraf Hakimi was so little faced with a challenge that it was difficult not to wonder if there was an offside. There was not. Inter could not come close.

From that moment on, the game did not stop being on a match, so early. That was made clear by Doues 20th minute strike. Even seconds in the second half, after Inter the mother of all of all needed half a time, the first Kvaratskhelia campaign was again connecting for another chance.

That's why it felt so strange as a game. It no longer felt like a football match, but a long wait for the inevitable, where PSG Inter suffers more and more. It was great football to watch, and yet so worrying to consider. These are the two sides of the sport in 2025, never made clearer than because of its large showpiece.