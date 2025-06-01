Bea Molson, CVU girls win





SOUTH BURLINGTON – The 2025 Vermont Girls Tennis Individual Championships were involved girls from just two schools with representatives from Champlain Valley opponents of Mount Mansfield. The schools succeeded in splitting the championships on the Rand in South Burlington on Saturday 31 May to complete the three-day individual tournament before the team's play-offs start in the first week of June. Bea Molson Book ends career with another championship Three years ago Bea Molson of Mount Mansfield became the first Cougar to win a girl's tennis individual championship as a first -year student. Molson had not earned a place again in the Singles Championship match until her senior season. The Cougar suffered in the quarterfinals in 2023 and the semi -final in 2024 to final champion Anna Dauernman of Champlain Valley. Molson came in the 2025 individual tournament as the best seed after winning all 11 games in the regular season. There the senior earned her salvation and Dauerman 6-4, 6-3 defeated her second individual title in her career in high school. “(My strategy was) just to keep the piece going and touching it behind her to touch winners and just concentrate on the ball and hit deeply,” said Molson. Ariel Toohey from Champlain Valley finally wins the double championship For the past two years, CVU's Ariel Tooey and her former partner Addie Maurer in the Doubles Finals match to Stowe's Gabby Dohla and Katie Tilgner. With Doehla and Tilgner graduated, Toohey had a chance. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The senior had a new partner in second -year Rylee Makay. Both Toohey and Makay mainly play singles for CVU, so the start of the individual tournament was the first time they played twice together. Although they did not have any chemistry before the tournament, Toohey and Makay found a groove that continued in the final match. Toohey and Makay defeated MMU's Estelle First and Ava Poehlmann, 7-6, 3-6, 10-4 in a three-set thriller who gave the senior the title she received for the past two sources. “Absolutely super satisfactory, especially in my last year,” said Toohey. “It was good to have a new opponent and a new partner and only a new start.” Toohey and Makay clicked immediately and their coherence was clear during the first two days of the tournament. Toohey and Makay won their first three matchups in straight sets to book a place in the final. In the third set of Tiebreaker, the Redhawks won the first three points and managed to keep the cougars off to help CVU win his seventh general girls Doubles Championship and only since 2018. Toohey and Makay gained confidence after winning the first set of Tiebreak that wore them to their third set. “I feel that we have not put too much pressure on ourselves,” said Toohey. “We knew that we had nothing to lose because we had no reputation as a double team, so we gave it all a bit.” Please contact Judith Altneu on[email protected]. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter:@Judith_altneu.

