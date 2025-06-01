Sports
Girls Hockey: From Scotland to Northern Lakes, Laing called Lightning Girls Coach – Brainerd Dispatch
Breezy Point Angus Laing heard about Hockey from Northern Lakes for the first time when the boys opened at the end of the season.
After submitting an application, he received a phone call from the director of Pequot Lakes Activities, Bill Magnuson, in which he explained that although the Jobsbaan was filled internally, he would like to interview Laing for the girls' job.
The 25-year-old accepted the task to take over the lightning program that the last two seasons in the final of section 6-1a lost.
He came in with a great plan from three to five years, Magnuson said. I liked his enthusiasm. He is very well informed about the game. He brings an international flair to the program a bit, but is someone who is really enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead the program and bring in some great energy and help girls.
Laing takes over for Bryan Boreen, who coached the team for three seasons.
We thank Bryan for his three years and for growing the program, Magunson said. They played for the right to go to the state twice and came to a very good Fergus Falls team. We know that the measurement stick we have to save and we thank his work and make it enthusiastic about girls about the teamwork that happened.
Laing ended his pro hockey career as a goalkeeper in the UK in 2024 before he returned to the United States. He lived in Duluth last year and was an assistant coach for the Duluth Northern Stars.
A big thing for me that I go to Noord -Leren is what these groups of mentality is and what I have to do to make sure they are on the right path, Laing said. They want to do things in the right way and hold those integral values and do it in a way they will be proud of.
Laing was born and raised in Scotland and started playing hockey when he was six. His dream was to play in the NHL. When he was 14, he went to the PrEP school at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in South England.
When he turned 16, he played for Sheffield, one of the top hockey academies in the UK. He represented Great -Britain at 6 pm level.
He moved to the US for the university and spent two seasons to Williston State College in North Dakota before switching to Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. In Midland he met his wife, Andrea Schreiber, who was the keeper in the ladies team.
Schreiber played East in Mankato and recorded 69 Saves in the class 1A State Quarterfinals 2019.
He spent a season on East Texas Baptist University to finish his masters in education, sports and leadership.
After having spent five years in the United States, he moved to England, where he spent a season with the Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League, where they won the championship in 2023-24.
Try to build a successful coaching career at lightning now.
That was a surrealistic and really cool experience, Laing said about winning the championship. During the interview with Northern Lakes, I was expressed that this group of girls has come very close in recent years when winning that section championship. The message was clear and I feel that this is a challenge that I need as a young coach. I think they are a group that wants to win. The programs that I have part in my hockey career have been successful. Everyone must come together at the end of the destination together and that will be the first part that we are trying to teach this summer.
Conrad Engstrom can be reached on 218-855-5861 or [email protected]. Follow on Twitter on www.twitter.com/The_Rad34.
