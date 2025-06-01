



St. Johns, Antigua Cricket West -Indië (CWI) is proud of his latest collaboration with courts, the most trusted home design and device store, to announce a strategic alliance of the house that unites two iconic symbols of Caribbean identity. Courts is the retail brand of the Unicomer Group. With an inheritance of more than 60 years, courts have been a staple in Caribbean houses, synonymous with comfort, value and trust. Now, by tuning to Cricket West -India, the brand is investing even deeper into the cultural fabric of the region. Cricket West -India CEO, Chris Dehring, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, which starts just before the start of the long -awaited 'full AH Energy' home series. Courts is a brand that is deeply woven into the daily life of Caribbean people, just like Cricket. This partnership is a perfect coordination of two institutions that celebrate the regions of pride, resilience and community spirit and cannot have come at a better time, where both our ladies' and men squadrons prepare to fight here in the Caribbean. We are pleased to work with the courts to bring fans closer to the game they love and to continue to build the future of the West India Cricket.

Through this collaboration, courts grassroots cricket development, fan -engagement -initiatives and important regional tournaments will support to feed the dreams of young cricketers, while fans offer more opportunities to make contact with the game they love. Cricket is more than a sport in the Caribbean, it is a popular pastime that ignites the passion of West Indian people.

said Felix Siman, vice -president of Caribbean, Unicomer Group. Courts is proud to support Cricket West India and invests in the heart of Caribbean culture and the hope and dreams of people of all ages. For more than sixty years, courts have been part of Caribbean houses and consider this partnership as a different way in which the brand can strengthen its connection with consumers in the region.

This partnership reflects the continuous dedication of the courts to elevate Caribbean communities by supporting initiatives that deeply resonate with their values ​​and lifestyle. Cricket, with its unparalleled ability to bring families and nations together, reflects the role of courts in the lives of generations of Caribbean people. Together, courts and cricket West -India will celebrate what it means to be Caribbean, resilient, resilient, passionate, united and “full AH energy”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nevispages.com/cricket-west-indies-establishes-new-commercial-partnership-with-beloved-caribbean-brand-courts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

