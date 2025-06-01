By means of:





Thanks to Melissa Bellino Mike Evans has spent the past 10 seasons coaching the Canon-McMillan football team.



Mike Evans felt a 15-inch needle stuck in his liver three times to biopsy tumor. The Canon-McMillan football coach has also passed chemotherapy for weeks and recently fought against a case of pneumonia.

He will be operated on soon.

But with all that in mind, Evans is adamant that is confronted with a fall without football, which hurts him the most these days. He takes Sabbatical Leave from Canon-McMillan at the beginning of February, which means that he will not coach football or work as an assistant athletic director.

The 51-year-old fights cancer for the second time in four years. He coached the 2021 football season during treatment, until the day surgeons removed part of his colon.

“If you go through things, step on the field and coach the children, your thoughts get off,” said Evans. “It was most that I enjoyed coaching. That's why I am not looking forward to this – not coaching at all -.”

This would be his 11th season with the Big Macs.

Evans had hoped to coach again through his cancer treatments, but said that health problems cost him too much absence of his daily job. By taking the Sabbatical, he will retain his position as an assistant atletic director, Evans said, but he cannot continue to coach, not even as a volunteer.

Moreover, he said, his next chemotherapy will overlap the football season. So former Bethel Park coach Brian Delallo, who added Evans as an offensive coordinator in January, will serve as an interim head coach.

“It's not fair for the children when I'm there on Monday and I can't make it on Tuesday,” said Evans. “And then I have an appointment on Wednesday and I will be back on Thursday. That's just the children.”

Canon-McMillan hired Evans in 2015 to build a football program that came from a 0-9 season. The cold Big Macs had three victories in five years.

In the decade thereafter, Evans led them to the play -offs five times while competing against the largest WPIAL schools in class 6a. The team is 40-58 under Evans, compared to 3-43 in the five years before him.

He brought them back to respectability.

Evans, a former offensive line coach in Cal (PA.) For 12 seasons, Evans played the position in Akron and later Mercyhurst, where the 6-foot-4 tackle was chosen as a NCAA Division II Snow Bowl All-Star as a senior. His football mindset – always to stay ahead – helps him fight cancer for the second time.

“He's just a foot for the other,” said Evans “wife, Jennifer. “He says,” This is what we have to do, and we are going to do it. ” That is a bit of how he is with everything.

Evans said that doctors told him that the colon cancer he fought in 2021 had returned, this time metastasization as a tumor the size of a golf ball in the lower lob of his liver. He is treated by surgical oncologist Dr. David Geller, director of the UPMC Lever Cancer Center.

An earlier elsewhere that was done elsewhere yielded a false negative result, but Geller later confirmed that Evans had cancer. It is planned for surgery on July 1 to remove perhaps 25% of his liver, followed by more chemo.

“The prognosis is good: I have a good surgeon. I feel pretty good,” said Evans. “I was lucky to be recommended Dr. Geller. In December I didn't think I would make it. If you have Google what I have, it is not good. You can find things that you have for six months. You start thinking that I may not see next Christmas next.

“And then Dr. Geller says:” Mike, you have phase 4 liver cancer, but we go for a cure. ” “

Evans said scans show that his cancer has not spread any further, which makes prognosis better. His operation was initially planned for May 13, until the pneumonia forced a delay.

“This one is a little different (than the colon cancer),” said Evans. “Hopefully the same result, but this one is a bit scarier.”

The tumor was found at the end of October.

Evans was worried because he did not feel well in practice and was checked. A test found blood in its urine, which led to a belly scan that revealed a place on his liver. A first biopsy missed the tumor, Evans said, which led to false hope that it was benign.

The diagnosis was cancer on December 4.

“The first biopsy was a small needle,” said Evans. “This second man takes a 15-inch steel squirt and pushes it three times in my rib cage and in my liver.”

He compared the biopsy with the TV show Wicked Tuna, where fishermen remove a cylinder of meat from the tuna to check the quality of their catch.

“It was a core sample,” Evans said laughing.

He said he always believed that the place was probably cancer, but the changing diagnosis was an emotional roller coaster for his family, especially his wife.

“I feel bad for her,” he said. “My son thinks I'm invincible, so he didn't worry at all.”

Mikey Evans, a Redshirt first-year student in Cal (PA.), Was a quarterback from all conference for his father and a graduated Canon-McMillan from 2024. It was during his son's second year that Evans fought against colon cancer.

That was a solid season on the field – the Big Macs qualified for the play – offs – but a difficult outside of football. The mother of Mike Evans, Heidi, was diagnosed with colon cancer in August and died on 27 September 2021 on 71 in Florida. He was diagnosed with colon cancer the same month and was operated on in November.

Evans recalled that his mother died about 10 minutes before a practice. Evans shared the sad news with his son, and then they practiced.

“I don't know if (others) really understand how all-in we are,” Evans said about football coaches. “It's what I do. I am not happy that I am taking a sabbatical.”

Canon-McMillan went 3-7 last season and missed the play-offs, but what Evans said that I remained unnoticed were the eight second-year students who played on attack.

They gave him hope that this season would be better.

“Mike not only loves the Canon-McMillan program, but he has had a great bond with this specific group of children,” said Delallo, the interim coach. “Some of these children take it very hard to be honest.”

Starting Quarterback Ty Jansma, one of those rising juniors, visited Evans at his house this week. When Evans recently met his players, he shared details about his cancer fight, they told them how he had not had a fall without football since the third grade, but believed that this was the right decision for the program.

Evans too wrote a letter To the “Big Mac Nation” community.

“I have had a number of teams that I really enjoyed coaching and some I didn't enjoy so much, if I think a coach who is honestly will tell you,” said Evans. “But the group that we now have – the core – I have never been tighter with a football team.”

Delallo first forged a friendship with Evans during his days of coaching in Cal (Pa.). The two connected via Evans' wife, who works as a high school teacher in Bethel Park, the district where Delallo also teaches.

Nowadays it is common for the coaches to talk two or three hours a night and four or five times a week since Evans fell ill. Delallo even accompanied Evans with chemo treatments in the St. Clair Hospital.

Evans started them in mid -February and went every other Tuesday for 12 weeks. The sessions can take four hours.

“If I went with him, he would be like the king of the cancer department,” said Delallo. “He is this big, pleasant guy and he has this great personality. Everyone knows him and loves him.”

The two coaches can talk about almost everything, Delallo said, but football is a frequent subject. He is one of those encouraging Evans to concentrate on himself and his recovery, but knows that that is not in its nature.

Nor has the football forgot for a while.

“I know he's going to miss the children,” said Jennifer Evans. “He really suffers from that. The administration said,” We don't want you to talk about football. ” What to talk about?

“We will have to find some new hobbies.”

