Tennis Best bets for Sunday June 1

2025 Roland Garros Best bets for Sunday June 1

With all this out of the way, let's go in a number of French open picks before day 8 to Sunday June 1.

2025 Record: 721-700-1 (+24.83 units)

Alexei Pofyrin vs. Tommy Paul

Daniel Altmaier vs. Frances Tiafe

Paul is currently playing with an injured belly, and he has even referred to MRIs in the course of this event. That did not stop the American from getting a debilitating five-set victory over Karen Khahanov in the third round, and it may not prevent him from beating Popyrin in the fourth. Paul and his team have done an excellent job by managing the injury, especially in the early stages of competitions. However, it is unfair to expect Paul Pofyrin to leave in straight sets, so I play the Australian to take one to get a better price on Tiafoe to defeat Altmaier. Pofyrin has a very big serve and he is a better cashlliner than for which he gets the honor. If Paul hurts, the Australian should be able to take advantage. I am especially interested in seeing how Paul serves. His average service speed was much slower in the fifth set of the match against Khachanov, and it didn't seem like the American could go much longer. If that is not much better on Sunday, Paul will not win in a simple way. Pofyrin did not drop a set in this tournament. He is a gamer.

As for the other competition, I want some action on Tiafoe. I'm just not willing to lay games or sets. Tiafoe is the type of player that can quickly throw away a set, but I don't see him losing this game. Tiafoe is 2-0 against Altmaier in his career, and one of those victories was an Buitenklei-Court match in Rome in 2023. Those conditions looked a lot like those in Paris. And Tiafoe is more dangerous than ever on the French open this year. I think that part of it has to do with the balls that are used. Tiafoe has been able to play some power tennis, even in circumstances that should be slower. And if that does not change on Sunday, he will rattle Altmaier. I know that Altmaier is a good player from Klei-Court, but he has a backhand with one hand and plays from far beyond the baseline. These are things that should be able to benefit Tiafoe, or that is with hurrying the Altmaier Backhand, coming to the net to put points or go to his unorthodox dropshot.

Parlay: Pofyrin to win a set & tiafoe ml (-118)

Elina Hevirl on vs. Jasmine Paolini

Paolini, Roland Garros second last year and this year Internazionali BNL Ditalia champion is dominant on clay with a 21-4 record in the last 52 weeks. Svitolina, however, comes in exceptional form, placing a 15-2 clay record since the European Klei-Court Swing began. One of those losses came into the hands of Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid, and I would claim that the white -Russia is in its most dangerous clay. So that was hardly a bad loss for Svitolina, and I expect the Ukrainian to improve to 16-2 on the dirt.

Statistically, Svitolina has a significant lead: its 75.1% Hold rate and 42.5% break speed On the way to Roland Garros was much better than Paolinis 67.6% and 43.7%. Both are strong returners, but Svitolinas Serve is more reliable, and her improved game with the ball on her racket has fueled her best season since 2017. Based on the baseline, the consistency of Svitolinas Paolinis could exploit weaker backhand, a strategy that worked for her at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Moreover, Svitolina can enjoy public support thanks to her marriage to the French favorite Gael Monfils, which may give her an extra lift in Paris.

Betting: Svitolina ML (+100 – 1.5 units)

Additional thoughts – Holger Rune vs. Lorenzo Musetti

I have a big game on Musetti to win a quarter 3 on +180, and I think he will win and cover against Rune. Although Musetti is known as a bit of a showman, he is underestimated when it comes to his tactical approach. When his opponents have weaknesses, the Italian is able to exploit them. Well, Rune has a number of real question marks in the Forehand Wing, and Musetti will ruthlessly test the DANE there. Rune is also nine hours on the field in his three games in Paris. That is about an hour and a half longer than Musetti has played. Well, that cannot be discounted in view of the Rune fitness battle in 2025, and it is especially remarkable as the competitions of the physical Musetti are usually.

Musetti has said all of that, two wins removed from winning the quarter, and he would be a big favorite against Tiafoe or Altmaier in the quarterfinals. So if you are looking for a place to cover, this is probably the round. Although I love the Italian to win this match against Rune, the Dane is more likely to beat him than the other two.

I will notice that I am not personally looking to cover. I have had a great tournament so far, so I can tolerate the 2.5 units that I risk. But I know there are people who look a bit safer.

